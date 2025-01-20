Africa

At least seven people killed by army at Ghana’s AngloGold Ashanti mine

20 January 2025 - 07:15 By Maxwell Akalaare Adombila and Christian Akorlie and Portia Crowe
Kofi Adams, local chair of the Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners, told Reuters nine people had been killed and 14 severely injured in the incident at the Obuasi gold mining site in the Ashanti region. File photo.
Image: tomas1111/ 123rf.com

A Ghanaian small-scale miners' association on Sunday said soldiers killed nine unarmed people at an AngloGold Ashanti mine on Saturday night, while the army said seven illegal miners had been killed in a firefight.

Kofi Adams, local chair of the Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners, told Reuters nine people had been killed and 14 severely injured in the incident at the Obuasi gold mining site in the West African country's Ashanti region.

He said the people had not been armed.

Earlier, Ghana's armed forces said about 60 illegal miners carrying locally manufactured rifles and other weapons breached the mine's security fence at around 11pm on Saturday and fired on a military patrol deployed there, leading to a shoot-out.

“This is unprecedented (and) it's difficult to understand why this happened,” Adams said, noting in the past trespassers at the site had been scared off with warning shots.

President John Dramani Mahama ordered an immediate investigation into the incident, the presidency said on Sunday, calling it “tragic”.

The government has asked AngloGold Ashanti to cover the medical expenses of the injured and the cost of burials, the presidency said.

AngloGold Ashanti could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Johannesburg-listed miner owns the Iduapriem and Obuasi mines in southern Ghana. The two mines produced more than 490,000 ounces of gold last year.

Reuters

