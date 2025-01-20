Africa

Fuel tanker truck explosion kills at least 70 in Nigeria

20 January 2025 - 07:05 By Ahmed Kingimi
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Dozens were killed and injured after a fuel truck explosion in Nigeria.
Dozens were killed and injured after a fuel truck explosion in Nigeria.
Image: Screengrab from Reuters

At least 70 people were killed and many injured in northern Nigeria on Saturday when a petrol tanker truck overturned, spilling fuel that exploded, the country's national emergency agency said.

The accident in Niger state comes after a similar blast in Jigawa state in October that killed 147 people, one of the worst such tragedies in Nigeria.

“More than 70 bodies have been recovered, 56 individuals are injured, and more than 15 shops have been destroyed,” the national emergency management authority said.

“The injured have been transported to hospitals for treatment and recovery efforts for the deceased are ongoing.”

A Reuters witness said residents and officials were digging graves with a view to bury the victims on Saturday night in accordance with Islamic rites. Niger is a largely Muslim state in Africa's most populous nation.

Earlier, Kumar Tsukwam, the federal road safety corps sector commander for Niger state, said most victims were poor local residents who had rushed to scoop up the spilt petrol after the truck overturned.

“Large crowds of people gathered to scoop fuel despite concerted efforts to stop them,” Tsukwam said.

He said firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Such accidents have become common in Africa's largest oil producer, killing dozens of people in the country grappling with its worst cost of living crisis in a generation.

The price of petrol in Nigeria has soared more than 400% since President Bola Tinubu scrapped a decades-old subsidy when he came into office in May 2023.

Bologi Ibrahim, spokesperson for Niger state governor, said residents should give priority to their safety when petrol tanker trucks are involved in accidents.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Nigerian oil reserves rise, output up 26% as theft declines

Nigeria's oil and gas reserves edged up in 2024, the industry regulator said on Thursday, while crude oil production surged 26% between April 2023 ...
News
2 days ago

Nigerian army says 76 Islamist militants killed in Borno state

Nigerian troops have killed 76 Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province militants in the country's northeastern Borno state in recent weeks, ...
News
3 days ago

Nigeria's air force investigates civilian deaths after air strike

Nigeria's air force said it was investigating reports of civilian casualties during a weekend air strike that targeted armed gangs in the northwest, ...
News
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Promising young cricketer killed in freak accident in KZN South Africa
  2. Trump to revive TikTok but wants 50% US ownership World
  3. ‘My first priority is to buy a house’: Single father wins R38m Lotto jackpot South Africa
  4. Lion hunt under way after reports of predators on the loose in KZN South Africa
  5. GAC defends resale value concerns after price cuts news

Latest Videos

King Misuzulu wedding court case
Judicial Conduct Tribunal Hearing for EC Judge President Mbenenge | 20 January ...