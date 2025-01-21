Africa

DRC rebels seize eastern town on critical supply route

21 January 2025 - 14:39 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Soldiers stand guard against M23 rebels in Lubero, North Kivu province in DR Congo. File photo
Soldiers stand guard against M23 rebels in Lubero, North Kivu province in DR Congo. File photo
Image: REUTERS/DJAFFAR AL KATANTY

Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) M23 rebels have seized the eastern town of Minova, a main supply route for the provincial capital Goma, a rebel leader and the provincial governor said on Tuesday.

The Tutsi-led M23 group has been waging a renewed insurgency in the Central African country's east since 2022. The DRC and UN accuse neighbouring Rwanda of backing the group with its own troops and weapons. Rwanda denies this.

“Minova is in our hands,” said Corneille Nangaa, leader of the antigovernment Congo River Alliance (AFC), which includes M23.

The fall of the town could put the key eastern city of Goma, about 40km away, in the rebels' sights. The town's capture was confirmed by provincial governor Jean-Jacques Purusi.

A civilian in Minova, who asked not to be named, said the rebels entered the town at about 5.30am.

The sound of heavy weapons was heard in Goma, a Reuters witness said.

An international school in the west of Goma sent a message to parents, saying classes were cancelled because the noise was making it difficult to study.

After battling the M23, government soldiers who were trying to secure Minova were forced out, according to civil society leader James Musanganya.

The rebels were trying to convince people to stay in the town after they started leaving for more secure areas, Musanganya said.

The DRC's communications minister Patrick Muyaya told Reuters the government had been monitoring the situation.

The UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said about 15 humanitarian NGOs and agencies in Minova had suspended activities for security reasons.

OCHA said more than 484,000 displaced people were in Minova, including 178,000 who arrived between January 4 and 20.

“If the aid workers leave, these displaced people will be left without assistance,” a co-ordinator of an international NGO told Reuters.

READ MORE:

M23 rebels seize key town in eastern DR Congo

Rwanda-backed M23 rebels have seized a strategic eastern town near the provincial capital Goma in Democratic Republic of Congo, local politicians ...
News
2 weeks ago

DRC rebels muddy minerals market with illegal Rwanda exports: UN report

Rebels in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo fraudulently exported at least 150 metric tons of coltan to Rwanda last year, leading to the largest ...
News
1 week ago

DRC government says M23 rebels, Rwanda disrupting local air traffic

The DRC government says M23 rebels and Rwanda are disrupting local air traffic.
News
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mbenenge sent picture of penis to other court officials, says Mengo South Africa
  2. OR Tambo International airport needs 97.2-million litres of jet fuel for ... South Africa
  3. TikTok user under fire for force-feeding 'beer' to a fish South Africa
  4. Gogo Maweni appears in court for assault South Africa
  5. Renowned actress's son accused of 'raping' girlfriend released on R1,000 bail South Africa

Latest Videos

Gogo Maweni
UK teenager admits murders of three girls in Southport | REUTERS