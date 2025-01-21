Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) M23 rebels have seized the eastern town of Minova, a main supply route for the provincial capital Goma, a rebel leader and the provincial governor said on Tuesday.
The Tutsi-led M23 group has been waging a renewed insurgency in the Central African country's east since 2022. The DRC and UN accuse neighbouring Rwanda of backing the group with its own troops and weapons. Rwanda denies this.
“Minova is in our hands,” said Corneille Nangaa, leader of the antigovernment Congo River Alliance (AFC), which includes M23.
The fall of the town could put the key eastern city of Goma, about 40km away, in the rebels' sights. The town's capture was confirmed by provincial governor Jean-Jacques Purusi.
A civilian in Minova, who asked not to be named, said the rebels entered the town at about 5.30am.
The sound of heavy weapons was heard in Goma, a Reuters witness said.
An international school in the west of Goma sent a message to parents, saying classes were cancelled because the noise was making it difficult to study.
After battling the M23, government soldiers who were trying to secure Minova were forced out, according to civil society leader James Musanganya.
The rebels were trying to convince people to stay in the town after they started leaving for more secure areas, Musanganya said.
The DRC's communications minister Patrick Muyaya told Reuters the government had been monitoring the situation.
The UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said about 15 humanitarian NGOs and agencies in Minova had suspended activities for security reasons.
OCHA said more than 484,000 displaced people were in Minova, including 178,000 who arrived between January 4 and 20.
“If the aid workers leave, these displaced people will be left without assistance,” a co-ordinator of an international NGO told Reuters.
DRC rebels seize eastern town on critical supply route
Image: REUTERS/DJAFFAR AL KATANTY
