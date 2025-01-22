Africa

UN seeks $910m for humanitarian crisis in Nigeria's northeast

22 January 2025 - 17:39 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Nigeria is grappling with a cost-of-living crisis that has seen inflation accelerate to its highest level in nearly three decades, propelled by skyrocketing food prices. Stock photo.
Nigeria is grappling with a cost-of-living crisis that has seen inflation accelerate to its highest level in nearly three decades, propelled by skyrocketing food prices. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/chormail

The UN will this week appeal for $910m (R16.86bn) to help tackle a humanitarian crisis in northeastern Nigeria, which has been in the grip of an Islamist insurgency since 2009 and was hit by flooding last year, documents showed on Wednesday.

The UN documents seen by Reuters showed that 7.8-million people need help in the three northeastern states of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe, and the UN aims to help 3.6-million of them.

At $910m, it is the most expensive humanitarian crisis in West and Central Africa, ahead of Chad, Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, the documents showed.

Nigeria is also grappling with a cost-of-living crisis that has seen inflation accelerate to its highest level in nearly three decades, propelled by skyrocketing food prices.

The UN has previously said Nigeria's northeast risks becoming a forgotten crisis as the humanitarian focus has shifted to crises elsewhere such as Ukraine, Gaza and Sudan.

A joint report by the government and UN in November said Nigeria faces one of its worst hunger crises with more than 30-million people expected to be food-insecure this year.

President Bola Tinubu's economic reforms, including scrapping a fuel subsidy and foreign exchange controls, have been blamed for worsening Nigeria's economic troubles. He says the reforms will put the economy on a stronger path to growth.

MORE:

WATCH | Fuel tanker truck explosion kills at least 70 in Nigeria

At least 70 people were killed and many injured in northern Nigeria on Saturday when a petrol tanker truck overturned, spilling fuel that exploded, ...
News
2 days ago

Dire need to focus on problems in Africa rather than elsewhere

It is crucial that African governments prioritise the security, stability, and welfare of their own people, writes Moeng Mokgatlhe
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Nigerian oil reserves rise, output up 26% as theft declines

Nigeria's oil and gas reserves edged up in 2024, the industry regulator said on Thursday, while crude oil production surged 26% between April 2023 ...
News
5 days ago

Nigerian army says 76 Islamist militants killed in Borno state

Nigerian troops have killed 76 Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province militants in the country's northeastern Borno state in recent weeks, ...
News
5 days ago

Militants kill at least 40 farmers in Nigeria's Borno state

Suspected Islamist militants killed 40 farmers in an attack on the Dumba community in Nigeria's northeastern Borno State on Sunday, a senior state ...
News
1 week ago

Nigeria's air force investigates civilian deaths after air strike

Nigeria's air force said it was investigating reports of civilian casualties during a weekend air strike that targeted armed gangs in the northwest, ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Judges’ secretary ‘omitted disgusting sexual messages’, tribunal told South Africa
  2. Murder case witness shot dead outside Lenasia court South Africa
  3. Poll indicates almost two-thirds of South Africans unaware African Penguin ... South Africa
  4. Trump says he fired Biden appointees, chef Jose Andres says he resigned World
  5. OR Tambo International airport needs 97.2-million litres of jet fuel for ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Babygirl, Nicole Kidman, Taboo Topics, Bravery, Social Media bullies, Finding ...
EXPLAINED: Saleng's Situation At Orlando Pirates | EPS 156