Africa

Zimbabwe fears US withdrawal from WHO will hit HIV/Aids programmes

22 January 2025 - 18:23 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Any country with an HIV/Aids challenge will be impacted by the US's withdrawl from the WHO, Zimbabwean finance minister Mthuli Ncube warned delegates in Davos. File photo.
Any country with an HIV/Aids challenge will be impacted by the US's withdrawl from the WHO, Zimbabwean finance minister Mthuli Ncube warned delegates in Davos. File photo.
Image: Philimon Bulawayo/Reuters

Zimbabwe's finance minister Mthuli Ncube expressed concern on Wednesday that a US withdrawal from the World Health Organisation will lead to aid cuts to countries such as his that are most affected by HIV/Aids.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on the US withdrawal after his inauguration to a second term on Monday.

Warning that a US withdrawal could signal cuts in health aid to countries such as Zimbabwe, Ncube said: "Any country with an HIV/Aids challenge will be impacted.

"This is a concern, a fear we are expressing," Ncube told an online briefing from the Swiss resort of Davos, where was attending the World Economic Forum.

Zimbabwe receives over $200m (R3.70bn) annually from the US President's Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (PEPFAR), and the US government has given Zimbabwe over $1.7bn (R31.49bn) since 2006 to strengthen health systems and support people living with HIV, according the US embassy in Harare.

PEPFAR contributes nearly $90m (R1.67bn) a year to support salaries and incentives for healthcare workers in Zimbabwe, in addition to funding HIV and viral load testing, prevention, cervical cancer screening and tuberculosis treatment.

Zimbabwe is struggling to fund its public health system, and the government introduced a sugar tax on beverages last year to help raise funds for cancer treatment. Another tax on fast foods was introduced this year.

"We need to scale up our funding for health. The earmarked taxes should be directed towards health as we build our capacity to fill the gap should any funding recede," Ncube said.

MORE:

TOM EATON | Now is the time for the rich to get much richer

Donald Trump didn’t try to hide or deny his pathological lying. He simply showed the US who he was — and millions of Americans said they wanted a ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

JUSTICE MALALA | ANC acts without principle for Mozambique and Zimbabwe’s powerful, not the poor

Anyone who thinks that Daniel Chapo's inauguration is the end of the protests in Mozambique is deluded, writes Justice Malala
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Aids programme in peril after US finds nurses in Mozambique provided abortions

The officials said it was the first time a PEPFAR-funded provider had been found to have provided an abortion in the programme's 20-year history.
News
5 days ago

Tongaat Hulett Zimbabwe to lay off 1,000 workers amid currency crisis

Sugar producer Tongaat Hulett Zimbabwe plans to lay off 1,000 employees by August this year, a company official said, as it seeks to cut costs and ...
News
6 days ago

Zimbabwe's Zanu-PF wants to extend Emmerson Mnangagwa's term by two years

Zimbabwe's ruling Zanu-PF party wants to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa's term in office by two years until 2030, a party spokesman said on ...
News
1 week ago

LISTEN | Will Trump cut funds for SA’s HIV programmes?

A Trump administration will question South Africa’s partnership with the US government’s Aids fund, Pepfar, says international HIV expert
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Judges’ secretary ‘omitted disgusting sexual messages’, tribunal told South Africa
  2. Murder case witness shot dead outside Lenasia court South Africa
  3. Poll indicates almost two-thirds of South Africans unaware African Penguin ... South Africa
  4. Trump says he fired Biden appointees, chef Jose Andres says he resigned World
  5. OR Tambo International airport needs 97.2-million litres of jet fuel for ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Babygirl, Nicole Kidman, Taboo Topics, Bravery, Social Media bullies, Finding ...
EXPLAINED: Saleng's Situation At Orlando Pirates | EPS 156