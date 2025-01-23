Africa

CAF general secretary Veron Mosengo-Omba cleared of fraud allegations

23 January 2025 - 11:27 By Nick Said
Caf general secretary Véron Mosengo-Omba. File image/Cropped
Caf general secretary Véron Mosengo-Omba. File image/Cropped
Image: Confederation of African Football

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) said on Thursday the Swiss public prosecutor's office will not initiate legal proceedings against CAF general secretary Veron Mosengo-Omba after finding no basis to do so.

Mosengo-Omba had been under investigation for alleged suspicious payments involving Swiss bank accounts, as disclosed last September by the Federal Criminal Court of Switzerland.

He denied any wrongdoing and met with the Swiss public prosecutor's office in November to answer questions relating to the preliminary investigation.

“CAF welcomes the decision of the Swiss public prosecutor's office and is pleased that there continues to be adherence and compliance within CAF and the CAF secretariat, with the culture and commitment to ethics, transparency and governance that was introduced since the presidency of Dr Patrice Motsepe,” CAF said in a statement.

Mosengo-Omba formerly worked at Fifa before taking over as CAF's general secretary four years ago.

Reuters

