Africa

People flee in overcrowded boats as Congo rebels seize town

23 January 2025 - 10:16 By Anait Miridzhanian
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

The M23 rebel group in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has seized the eastern town of Minova, a main supply route for the provincial capital Goma, a local governor and a rebel leader said as the army reported fighting on all fronts.

The Tutsi-led M23 group has been waging a renewed insurgency in the Central African country's east since 2022. DRC and the UN accuse neighbouring Rwanda of backing the group with its own troops and weapons. Rwanda denies this.

Jean-Jacques Purusi, the governor of South Kivu province, confirmed on Tuesday that M23 rebels had taken Minova.

Congolese army spokesperson Sylvain Ekenge did not say who controlled the town, but said “the enemy has broken through to Bweremana in North Kivu and Minova in South Kivu”.

Fighting against “the Rwandan army and its proxies” is ongoing on all fronts, he said.

“Minova is in our hands,” said Corneille Nangaa, leader of the antigovernment Congo River Alliance which includes M23.

Zambia copper output up 12% last year as key mines recover

Zambia's copper output rose 12% in 2024, buoyed by a recovery in production at key mines as the government counts on the sector to drive economic ...
News
18 hours ago

DR Congo jails three Chinese citizens in illegal mining crackdown

The trio are the first Chinese nationals to stand trial since Democratic Republic of Congo launched its latest push to crack down on the unlicensed ...
News
1 week ago

The fall of the town could put the key eastern city of Goma, about 40km away, in the rebels' sights.

A civilian in Minova, who asked not to be named, told Reuters the rebels entered the town in the early hours of Tuesday.

The sound of heavy weapons could later be heard in Goma, a Reuters witness said.

An international school in the west of Goma sent a message to parents, saying classes were cancelled because the noise was making it difficult to study.

Government forces fought to secure Minova but were forced out, civil society leader James Musanganya told Reuters.

The rebels then tried to convince people to stay in the town after they started fleeing to more secure areas, he said.

The UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) described the situation in Minova as tense.

A large number of Minova's residents, which already included a large number of displaced people, have fled further south, OCHA said, citing estimates that fighting in the area had displaced more than 178,000 people between January 4 and 20.

It also said most of the about 20 international and national NGOs based in Minova had temporarily suspended their activities and were keeping an eye on developments.

“If the aid workers leave, all these displaced people will be left without assistance,” a co-ordinator of an international NGO told Reuters.

DRC's communications minister Patrick Muyaya told Reuters the government was monitoring the situation.

Reuters

MORE:

IMF board approves $2.7bn loan for DR Congo

The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday its executive board has approved two loans worth together more than $2.7bn (R52.13bn) for the ...
News
1 week ago

DR Congo jails three Chinese citizens in illegal mining crackdown

The trio are the first Chinese nationals to stand trial since Democratic Republic of Congo launched its latest push to crack down on the unlicensed ...
News
1 week ago

DRC rebels muddy minerals market with illegal Rwanda exports: UN report

Rebels in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo fraudulently exported at least 150 metric tons of coltan to Rwanda last year, leading to the largest ...
News
2 weeks ago

M23 rebels seize key town in eastern DR Congo

Rwanda-backed M23 rebels have seized a strategic eastern town near the provincial capital Goma in Democratic Republic of Congo, local politicians ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Gauntlett set to retire from practice after allegations of sexual abuse South Africa
  2. Trump pardons two police officers convicted in murder of Black man in Washington World
  3. Trevor Noah will host Grammys for fifth consecutive year — not everyone is ... South Africa
  4. ‘A dream come true’: Lorna Maseko brings African flavours to the skies South Africa
  5. Power outage at Cape Town International Airport delays flights South Africa

Latest Videos

Two killed in German park stabbing attack; suspect arrested | REUTERS
People flee in overcrowded boats as Congo rebels seize town | REUTERS