Africa

Boko Haram militants kill at least 20 in Nigeria's Borno state

24 January 2025 - 14:30 By Reuters
Nigeria has been grappling with a 16-year-long Islamist insurgency in its northeast, driven primarily by Boko Haram and its offshoot ISWAP. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

At least 20 fishermen have been killed in Nigeria's northeastern state of Borno after Boko Haram insurgents attacked their village, fishermen and local security officers said on Thursday.

Nigeria has been grappling with a 16-year-long Islamist insurgency in its northeast driven primarily by Boko Haram and its offshoot ISWAP that has led to huge human and economic losses, including mass displacement and a humanitarian crisis.

Modu Ari, a member of the civilian joint task force, said the insurgents stormed the fishing community of Gadan Gari on Wednesday at about 11am GMT, and opened fire at fishermen working in the area, killing at least 20.

Mustapha Kacahallah, a resident, said his child was killed in the attack and that they had buried more than 15 people.

The military and Borno state officials have not yet commented on the attacks.

