Sudanese army, paramilitary RSF trade blames for fires at Khartoum refinery

24 January 2025 - 14:15 By Reuters
The Rapid Support Forces are headed by Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, better known as Hemedti. Sudan's army and the RSF have traded blame since civil conflict erupted almost two years ago. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Umit Bektas

The Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Thursday accused each other of attacking the Khartoum refinery in Al-Jaili.

The army and the forces led by commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo have traded blame since the civil conflict erupted almost two years ago.

"The terrorist militia militia of Al-Dagalo deliberately set fire to the Khartoum refinery in Al-Jaili this morning in a desperate attempt to destroy the infrastructures of this country, after despairing of achieving its illusions of seizing its resources and land," the Sudanese army said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, the RSF said the army launched airstrikes on the refinery.

"The ongoing aerial bombardment of the refinery, the latest of which was this morning, which led to its destruction, represents a full-fledged war crime," the RSF said in a statement.

Earlier this month, the army and allied forces recaptured the state capital Wad Madani from the RSF, a strategic city that could mark a turning point in the ethnic violence that has caused the world's largest internal displacement crisis.

The army and the RSF together led a coup in 2021, removing Sudan's civilian leadership, but fell out less than two years later over plans to integrate their forces.

The war broke out in April 2023 in the capital Khartoum and has plunged half of the population into hunger.

