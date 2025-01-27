DRC authorities block access to Goma airport as rebels advance, sources say

Congolese authorities have blocked access to the airport in Goma, a provincial capital in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and cancelled flights as rebels advance on the city, three officials told Reuters on Sunday.

The airport had not officially been closed, the sources said, but passengers who were already on site were being urged to return home, while the United Nations on Sunday told staff not to go to the airport and to shelter in place.

Rebels said in a statement on Sunday that the airspace over Goma is now closed.

The three-year insurgency by the rebel group M23 has intensified in January with the rebels seizing control of more of the central African country's territory than ever before, and the UN warning the violence could spill into a wider regional war.

Malawi and Uruguay said four of their troops, who were members of the UN peacekeeping mission Monusco, were killed in clashes, bringing the death toll among UN peacekeepers to six.