Africa

DRC authorities block access to Goma airport as rebels advance, sources say

27 January 2025 - 06:16 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Internally displaced Congolese from the camps in Munigi and Kibati flee as M23 rebels close in on Goma, a provincial capital in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, on January 26 2025. Gunfire and artillery fire could be heard on the city’s outskirts from early on Sunday.
Internally displaced Congolese from the camps in Munigi and Kibati flee as M23 rebels close in on Goma, a provincial capital in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, on January 26 2025. Gunfire and artillery fire could be heard on the city’s outskirts from early on Sunday.
Image: REUTERS/AUGIN MUKONI

Congolese authorities have blocked access to the airport in Goma, a provincial capital in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and cancelled flights as rebels advance on the city, three officials told Reuters on Sunday.

The airport had not officially been closed, the sources said, but passengers who were already on site were being urged to return home, while the United Nations on Sunday told staff not to go to the airport and to shelter in place.

Rebels said in a statement on Sunday that the airspace over Goma is now closed.

The three-year insurgency by the rebel group M23 has intensified in January with the rebels seizing control of more of the central African country's territory than ever before, and the UN warning the violence could spill into a wider regional war.

Malawi and Uruguay said four of their troops, who were members of the UN peacekeeping mission Monusco, were killed in clashes, bringing the death toll among UN peacekeepers to six.

The UN in Malawi said in a post on X on Saturday evening that three Malawian soldiers with the mission in DRC were killed, without giving any further details.

Uruguay's army announced the death of one of its troops in a statement on Saturday, adding that two others had been injured.

Earlier on Saturday, South Africa said that nine of its citizens had been killed in the fighting, including two from the UN's mission in DRC, Monusco, and seven from a separate, southern African mission.

Monusco did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

DRC, the UN and others accuse neighbouring Rwanda of fuelling the conflict with its own troops and weapons.

Call for Angie Motshekga’s head over soldiers’ deaths in DRC

Sandu says military personnel were unsupported and under-resourced, while EFF calls for emergency sitting of parliament and defence minister’s ...
Politics
15 hours ago

Rwanda denies this, but DRC's army said on Saturday that Rwandan snipers were responsible for the killing of North Kivu's military governor on the frontline on Friday.

A spokesperson for Rwanda's government did not immediately respond to a request for comment on that accusation.

Hundreds of displaced people have fled to Goma. Gunfire could be heard early on Sunday morning, leading to panic in some areas.

"Rwanda is trying to get in by all means, but we are holding firm," a military source told Reuters, noting that rebels had destroyed some equipment near the village of Kilimanyoka, about 20km from Goma.

READ MORE:

UN Security Council demands M23 stops offensive in eastern DR Congo

The UN Security Council on Sunday demanded M23 rebel forces stop an ongoing offensive and advance towards Goma, the largest city in eastern ...
News
2 hours ago

EDITORIAL | Evaluate peace-keeping mission in honour of fallen soliders

Stronger African-led initiatives are needed, as the root causes of the crisis cannot be resolved mainly by military interventions
Opinion & Analysis
5 hours ago

Nine dead, but SANDF praises soldiers as 'heroes'

The SA National Defence Force last night confirmed that nine members had been killed over two days of fierce fighting in the DRC this week, ...
News
1 day ago

Sandu raises alarm over casualties in DRC, demands immediate support for SA troops

The union has raised the alarm over the reports of casualties among SANDF members deployed to the DRC and allegations that the troops are ...
News
2 days ago

DR Congo provincial military governor dies in rebel offensive

The military governor of Democratic Republic of Congo's North Kivu province has died from gunshot wounds suffered on the front line during an ...
News
1 day ago

People flee in overcrowded boats as DR Congo rebels seize town

The M23 rebel group in Democratic Republic of Congo has seized the eastern town of Minova, a main supply route for the provincial capital Goma, a ...
News
3 days ago

UN warns DR Congo's M23 conflict could spark regional war

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres has warned that eastern Democratic Republic of Congo's M23 conflict risks spiralling into a broader regional ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Man trampled to death by elephant in Kruger Park in bid to save grandchildren South Africa
  2. Court rules for changes to make SRD grant applications easier South Africa
  3. EXPLAINER | Why is eastern DR Congo's M23 conflict escalating? Africa
  4. Oshoek border closed after truck crashes into cars, port infrastructure South Africa
  5. Suspect in Durbanville 'knife attack' in which toddler injured under police ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Toyota Dakar Rally team return to Mzanzi
Congo rebels close in on Goma | REUTERS