The UN Security Council on Sunday demanded M23 rebel forces stop an ongoing offensive and advance towards Goma, the largest city in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and that “external forces” in the region immediately withdraw.
The council demands came hours after Rwandan-backed M23 said they had taken Goma after a lightning advance that has forced thousands of people to flee and fuelled concerns of a regional war. Reuters could not independently determine whether the city was fully under rebel control.
The 15-member UN Security Council met earlier on Sunday to discuss the crisis and quickly agreed on a lengthy statement.
The council urged Rwanda and the DRC to return to talks to achieve peace and address issues related to the presence of Rwanda Defence Forces in the eastern DRC and Congolese support for the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR).
M23 has vowed to defend Tutsi interests, particularly against ethnic Hutu militias such as the FDLR, which was founded by Hutus who fled Rwanda after participating in the 1994 genocide of more than 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus.
UN Security Council demands M23 stops offensive in eastern DR Congo
Image: REUTERS/Aubin Mukoni
The UN Security Council on Sunday demanded M23 rebel forces stop an ongoing offensive and advance towards Goma, the largest city in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and that “external forces” in the region immediately withdraw.
The council demands came hours after Rwandan-backed M23 said they had taken Goma after a lightning advance that has forced thousands of people to flee and fuelled concerns of a regional war. Reuters could not independently determine whether the city was fully under rebel control.
The 15-member UN Security Council met earlier on Sunday to discuss the crisis and quickly agreed on a lengthy statement.
The council urged Rwanda and the DRC to return to talks to achieve peace and address issues related to the presence of Rwanda Defence Forces in the eastern DRC and Congolese support for the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR).
M23 has vowed to defend Tutsi interests, particularly against ethnic Hutu militias such as the FDLR, which was founded by Hutus who fled Rwanda after participating in the 1994 genocide of more than 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus.
At the council meeting on Sunday, the US, France and Britain condemned what they said was Rwanda's backing of the M23 rebel advance. Kigali has long denied supporting M23.
In its statement, the Security Council “condemned the ongoing flagrant disregard for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the DRC, including the unauthorised presence in the Eastern DRC of external forces”.
It did not explicitly name the external forces but demanded they “withdraw immediately”.
Acting US ambassador to the UN Dorothy Shea specifically called out Rwanda for using GPS jamming and spoofing, which was also reflected in the council statement.
The Security Council said: “The members of the Security Council are also deeply alarmed by continued occurrences of GPS jamming and spoofing activities in support of M23 operations in North Kivu, which represent imminent risk to civil aviation safety and negatively impact the delivery of humanitarian assistance to populations in need.”
Reuters
READ MORE:
DRC authorities block access to Goma airport as rebels advance, sources say
EXPLAINER | Why is eastern DR Congo's M23 conflict escalating?
EDITORIAL | Evaluate peace-keeping mission in honour of fallen soliders
Call for Angie Motshekga’s head over soldiers’ deaths in DRC
Nine dead, but SANDF praises soldiers as 'heroes'
DR Congo provincial military governor dies in rebel offensive
Sandu raises alarm over casualties in DRC, demands immediate support for SA troops
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos