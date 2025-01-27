Africa

UN Security Council demands M23 stops offensive in eastern DR Congo

27 January 2025 - 07:38 By Michelle Nichols
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Internally displaced civilians from camps in Munigi and Kibati flee after fighting between M23 rebels and the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, in Goma, eastern DRC, on January 26 2025.
Internally displaced civilians from camps in Munigi and Kibati flee after fighting between M23 rebels and the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, in Goma, eastern DRC, on January 26 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Aubin Mukoni

The UN Security Council on Sunday demanded M23 rebel forces stop an ongoing offensive and advance towards Goma, the largest city in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and that “external forces” in the region immediately withdraw.

The council demands came hours after Rwandan-backed M23 said they had taken Goma after a lightning advance that has forced thousands of people to flee and fuelled concerns of a regional war. Reuters could not independently determine whether the city was fully under rebel control.

The 15-member UN Security Council met earlier on Sunday to discuss the crisis and quickly agreed on a lengthy statement.

The council urged Rwanda and the DRC to return to talks to achieve peace and address issues related to the presence of Rwanda Defence Forces in the eastern DRC and Congolese support for the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR).

M23 has vowed to defend Tutsi interests, particularly against ethnic Hutu militias such as the FDLR, which was founded by Hutus who fled Rwanda after participating in the 1994 genocide of more than 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus.

At the council meeting on Sunday, the US, France and Britain condemned what they said was Rwanda's backing of the M23 rebel advance. Kigali has long denied supporting M23.

In its statement, the Security Council “condemned the ongoing flagrant disregard for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the DRC, including the unauthorised presence in the Eastern DRC of external forces”.

It did not explicitly name the external forces but demanded they “withdraw immediately”.

Acting US ambassador to the UN Dorothy Shea specifically called out Rwanda for using GPS jamming and spoofing, which was also reflected in the council statement.

The Security Council said: “The members of the Security Council are also deeply alarmed by continued occurrences of GPS jamming and spoofing activities in support of M23 operations in North Kivu, which represent imminent risk to civil aviation safety and negatively impact the delivery of humanitarian assistance to populations in need.”

Reuters

READ MORE:

DRC authorities block access to Goma airport as rebels advance, sources say

Congolese authorities have blocked access to the airport in Goma, a provincial capital in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and cancelled ...
News
3 hours ago

EXPLAINER | Why is eastern DR Congo's M23 conflict escalating?

A three-year insurgency in Democratic Republic of Congo's mineral-rich east has intensified since the start of this year, with M23 rebels seizing ...
News
3 hours ago

EDITORIAL | Evaluate peace-keeping mission in honour of fallen soliders

Stronger African-led initiatives are needed, as the root causes of the crisis cannot be resolved mainly by military interventions
Opinion & Analysis
5 hours ago

Call for Angie Motshekga’s head over soldiers’ deaths in DRC

Sandu says military personnel were unsupported and under-resourced, while EFF calls for emergency sitting of parliament and defence minister’s ...
Politics
15 hours ago

Nine dead, but SANDF praises soldiers as 'heroes'

The SA National Defence Force last night confirmed that nine members had been killed over two days of fierce fighting in the DRC this week, ...
News
1 day ago

DR Congo provincial military governor dies in rebel offensive

The military governor of Democratic Republic of Congo's North Kivu province has died from gunshot wounds suffered on the front line during an ...
News
1 day ago

Sandu raises alarm over casualties in DRC, demands immediate support for SA troops

The union has raised the alarm over the reports of casualties among SANDF members deployed to the DRC and allegations that the troops are ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Man trampled to death by elephant in Kruger Park in bid to save grandchildren South Africa
  2. Court rules for changes to make SRD grant applications easier South Africa
  3. EXPLAINER | Why is eastern DR Congo's M23 conflict escalating? Africa
  4. Oshoek border closed after truck crashes into cars, port infrastructure South Africa
  5. Suspect in Durbanville 'knife attack' in which toddler injured under police ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Toyota Dakar Rally team return to Mzanzi
Congo rebels close in on Goma | REUTERS