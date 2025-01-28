Africa

DRC protesters attack Kinshasa embassies over conflict in east

European diplomat says embassies of France, US, Rwanda, Uganda and Kenya were targeted by protesters

28 January 2025 - 15:31 By Reuters
Congolese demonstrators attend a protest against Rwanda, amid tensions after a clash in Goma between M23 rebels and the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC), in Bukavu, eastern DRC, on January 27 2025.
Image: Victoire Mukenge/Reuters

Police in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) fired teargas at protesters in the capital, Kinshasa, on Tuesday, after embassies were attacked over the conflict in the country's east.

The demonstrators targeted embassies of countries they accuse of complicity in Rwanda's support of M23 rebels, who have seized the eastern provincial capital, Goma.

A European diplomat said the embassies of France, the US, Rwanda, Uganda and Kenya were targeted by the protesters.

French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on a post on X that the French embassy in Kinshasa was attacked and briefly caught fire, though the blaze had been brought under control.

“All of this is because of Rwanda. What Rwanda is doing is in complicity with France, Belgium, the US and others. The people of the [DR] Congo are tired. How many times should we die?” a protester said.

News
4 hours ago

Protests erupted across the city with demonstrators burning tyres and clashing with the police who fired teargas to disperse them, a Reuters reporter in Kinshasa said.

Rwanda-backed M23 rebels marched into Goma on Monday in a major escalation of the three-decade conflict.

Protesters attacked the Kenyan embassy and soldiers who were there did not stop them, a witness said, while the Reuters reporter said he saw the Ugandan embassy being looted.

Speaking on national TV, Congolese communications minister Patrick Muyaya urged protesters to stop their attacks. He later said the situation had been brought under control.

“We have every right ... to express our anger, but let's do it peacefully. Let's not attack the consular infrastructures of countries accredited in the [DR] Congo,” he said.

Reuters

