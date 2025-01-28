Africa

Ghana plans gold board to increase earnings and curb smuggling

28 January 2025 - 08:10 By Christian Akorlie
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The board will allow Africa's leading gold producer to increase its benefits from the precious metal's sales and help maintain the national currency's stability. File photo.
The board will allow Africa's leading gold producer to increase its benefits from the precious metal's sales and help maintain the national currency's stability. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Dario Hayashi

Ghana plans to launch a gold board to streamline gold purchases from small-scale miners, increase earnings and reduce smuggling, the west African country's newly appointed finance minister Cassiel Ato Forson said on Monday.

The board will allow Africa's leading gold producer to increase its benefits from the precious metal's sales and help maintain the national currency's stability.

Data from Ghana's central bank showed total gold exports for 2024 stood at $11.6bn (R218.3bn), a 53.2% year-on-year increase which helped nearly double Ghana's trade surplus to $4.9bn (R92.2bn) in 2024.

The minister said nearly $5bn (R94.1bn) worth of gold exported last year was from legal small-scale miners.

"The time has come for Ghana to expand beyond royalties and taxes by harnessing the entire value chain of gold from extraction to refinery, value addition and marketing, locally and internationally," Forson said.

The board will be launched in early March, he said.

The gold programme will be implemented with the aim of pursuing the stringent London Bullion Market Association certification, which prohibits refiners from handling gold from sources contributing to human rights abuses, conflict, crime or environmental degradation.

"The chaos in the Ghana's gold purchasing sector prevents the nation from fully benefiting from its gold resources," Forson said.

The board will act as the sole buyer of gold through licence aggregators and local traders, shifting away from the system where Ghanaians and foreign companies with export licenses could purchase it without going through the approved rules.

Forson said: "The fragmented, uncoordinated and unregulated system has led to widespread gold smuggling and deprived the state of much-needed foreign exchange."

Reuters

READ MORE:

At least seven people killed by army at Ghana’s AngloGold Ashanti mine

A Ghanaian small-scale miners' association on Sunday said soldiers killed nine unarmed people at an AngloGold Ashanti mine on Saturday night, while ...
News
1 week ago

Ghana could seek more IMF funding, says incoming finance minister Forson

Ghana's new government could seek extra funding from the International Monetary Fund during its current, three-year programme with the lender in ...
News
2 weeks ago

Ghana’s Mahama returns as president, facing old problems

John Dramani Mahama will be sworn in for his second term as Ghana's president on Tuesday with a fresh mandate to tackle familiar challenges, ...
News
3 weeks ago

A place where illegal mining provides a rare glimmer of hope

Poverty and desperation drive hundreds of residents of Khuma township to Stilfontein's abandoned shafts.
News
1 week ago

Too little, too late to help dead miners

While the government’s intervention in enforcing the law may be commendable, the problem will not go away unless the government attends to the ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Push to formalise artisanal mining

The government set to legalise ‘zama zamas’ and bring them into the economy.
Business Times
9 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Unemployed doctors in KZN stage sit-in at provincial health head office South Africa
  2. Janusz Walus' daughter gives him an ultimatum South Africa
  3. LISTEN | Gogo Maweni granted bail but says she was the victim as she was ... South Africa
  4. Convicted killer Luyanda Botha not guilty of 2014 attempted rape South Africa
  5. Man gets 15 years for killing daughter after slapping her for coming home late South Africa

Latest Videos

Rwandan-backed rebels say they've seized Goma as thousands flee | REUTERS
Woman appears in court on child porn and money laundering charges