At the UN Security Council, DRC foreign minister Therese Kayikwamba Wagner demanded targeted sanctions on Rwandan military and political leaders, an arms embargo, a ban on purchases of Rwandan natural resources and barring Rwandan troops from UN peacekeeping missions.
Earlier on Tuesday, UN secretary-gneral Antonio Guterres spoke to the DRC and Rwandan presidents over the escalating conflict that has killed several UN peacekeepers, said UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric .
In his call with the Rwandan president, "there was also special emphasis on the need to protect civilians in that area", Dujarric said.
The suffering of civilians in and around Goma is "truly unimaginable", deputy UN envoy in the DRC Vivian van de Perre told the Security Council via video from the city.
U.N peacekeeping chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix said on Monday Rwandan forces were supporting the M23 rebels in Goma.
Wagner said in the council meeting Rwandan soldiers had been killed in eastern DRC, but Rwanda's UN ambassador Ernest Rwamucyo rejected the claim.
Rwamucyo said Rwanda has always demonstrated restraint and a desire to improve border security.
"The deteriorating security situation in the eastern DRC has only one immediate cause, the obsession by the president of the DRC for a military solution and thirst for regime change in Rwanda," he told the council.
The council on Sunday issued a statement that demanded M23 rebel forces stop the offensive and that "external forces" in the region immediately withdraw.
"Rwanda has proven time and again that your statements mean absolutely nothing to it," Wagner said on Tuesday.
The UN peacekeeping force in the DRC has faced heavy direct and indirect fire and faces challenges keeping its staff and premises safe, Van de Perre told the Security Council.
She said the mission was helping protect vulnerable groups, but "urgent and coordinated international action" to stop the violence is needed.
US urges UN action in eastern DRC amid civilian suffering
Image: Victoire Mukenge/Reuters
The US urged the UN Security Council on Tuesday to consider measures to halt an offensive by Rwandan troops and M23 rebel forces in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as conflict there escalates.
Acting US ambassador to the UN Dorothy Shea did not specify to the 15-member council what action could be taken. The council has the authority to impose sanctions.
"We call for an immediate ceasefire and end to the fighting. Rwanda must withdraw troops from the DRC. Rwanda and the DRC must return to the negotiating table and work toward a sustainable, peaceful solution," Shea told the Security Council.
On Monday Rwandan-backed M23 rebels marched into Goma, the largest city in eastern DRC, in the worst escalation of a long-running conflict in more than a decade.
The DRC accused Rwanda of sending its troops over the border, while Rwanda said fighting near the border threatened its security, without directly commenting on whether its troops were in the DRC.
Ramaphosa speaks to Rwanda’s Kagame as tensions escalate in DRC
