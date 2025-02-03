Africa

Attack on South Sudan cattle camps kills 35, says community leader

03 February 2025 - 09:54 By George Obulutsa
Cattle are an important indicator of wealth and status in South Sudan, and are usually given as a bride price to a woman's family. File photo.
Image: Aurélie Le Moigne/123rf.com

Unidentified attackers raided cattle camps in a southeastern area of South Sudan last week, killing at least 35 people and wounding 46, a community leader said.

Cattle raiding linked to competition for scarce resources is one of the main triggers of conflict between ethnic groups in the country awash with weapons after decades of war.

“On January 31, the Dinka Bor cattle camps were attacked,” Mayom Ateny, told Reuters on Sunday, giving details of the deaths and injuries in the four camps targeted.

He said 11,000 head of cattle were taken.

Olum Pole Pole Ataruk, commissioner of Magwi county, the site of the attacks, and Elia John Ahaji, information minister of Eastern Equatoria state, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cattle are an important indicator of wealth and status in South Sudan, and are usually given as a bride price to a woman's family as gifts ranging in number from fewer than 10 head to several hundred.

Nicholas Haysom, head of the UN Mission in South Sudan, expressed concern about escalating violence between cattle keepers and farming communities in Eastern Equatoria.

“Such attacks and counter-attacks must stop,” Haysom said in a statement that condemned the violence and urged all parties to show restraint.

A civil war in South Sudan from 2013 to 2018 caused hundreds of thousands of deaths and though the main belligerents have since been at peace, clashes continue among armed groups.

Reuters

