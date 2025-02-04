Africa

Senior Islamic State Somalia commander captured in Puntland

04 February 2025 - 09:42 By Feisal Omar
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Puntland Security Forces parade newly trained soldiers and equipment to combat Isis in Bosasso, Puntland region, Somalia, on January 30 2025.
Puntland Security Forces parade newly trained soldiers and equipment to combat Isis in Bosasso, Puntland region, Somalia, on January 30 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A senior commander of Islamic State's (IS) Somalia wing was captured on Monday, police and state media said, two days after the IS leadership was targeted with US air strikes and as security forces continue a weeks-long offensive against them.

In the past few years Somalia's IS franchise has become an increasingly important part of the jihadist group's worldwide network, growing in strength because of an influx of foreign fighters and improved revenue collection.

During an attack on a military base in December the group claimed to have used two booby-trapped vehicles, which security analysts said implied the adoption of more sophisticated tactics.

Abdirahman Shirwac Aw-Saciid, head of the group's assassination squad, surrendered to authorities on Monday in the Cal Miskaad mountains in the northeastern Puntland state, Somalia's state news agency SONNA reported.

The head of police in Puntland's Bari region Abdikadir Jama Dirir confirmed the capture of the commander, known by the alias “Laahoor”, who was also in charge of extorting local businesses for the group.

Puntland Security Forces parade newly trained soldiers and equipment to combat Isis in Bosasso, Puntland region on January 30 2025.
Puntland Security Forces parade newly trained soldiers and equipment to combat Isis in Bosasso, Puntland region on January 30 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Somalia's northeastern Puntland region announced a major offensive against Islamic State and a rival Islamist group, the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab, in December and claims to have since captured several IS bases.

An initial assessment of Saturday's air strikes by the US indicated many militants were killed, secretary of defence Pete Hegseth said on Sunday.

Until recently, IS' Somalia wing was considered a minor security threat in the Horn of Africa country compared with Al-Shabaab, which controls swathes of southern Somalia.

Somali authorities are struggling to reassert control after more than three decades of civil war and lawlessness triggered by the overthrow of President Siad Barre.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Rwandan Swat team leaves competition in the dust

While the Rwandan-backed rebel military group M23 continued its deadly advance into eastern DRC, Rwandan Swat teams this week left the competition in ...
News
2 days ago

37 suspected terrorists arrested in East Africa in two months, says Interpol

Thirty-seven suspected terrorists, including suspected members of Islamic State, have been arrested across east Africa over the last two months, the ...
News
1 week ago

Somalia's president visits Ethiopia in boost to strained relations

Somalia's president visited Ethiopia on Saturday, his office said, the strongest sign yet of improving relations between the two neighbours after a ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Donald Trump to cut off funding for South Africa, cites concern over land ... World
  2. Eskom suspends load-shedding South Africa
  3. Musk aims to shut down USAID in government cost-cutting drive World
  4. Accused child pornographer's vehicle was registered with number plate 'Kidz NA ... South Africa
  5. Three-day water shutdown for some Joburg residents as Joburg Water embarks on ... South Africa

Latest Videos

SA Idols 4: Motivational, mad, melodramatic Mara
The story behind the twins who reunited amid crowds in Gaza | REUTERS