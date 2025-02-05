Africa

Egypt approves five petroleum projects worth more than R4bn, cabinet says

05 February 2025 - 16:33 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Egyptian cabinet approved on Wednesday five petroleum projects that would include the drilling of at least 40 wells, according to a statement. Stock photo.
The Egyptian cabinet approved on Wednesday five petroleum projects that would include the drilling of at least 40 wells, according to a statement. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com

The Egyptian cabinet approved on Wednesday five petroleum projects with international companies worth $225.3m (R4.19bn) and would include the drilling of at least 40 wells, according to a cabinet statement.

Egypt has been grappling with dwindling energy supplies that caused persistent power cuts last year and hopes to increase natural gas production to cover the shortage.

MORE:

LISTEN | Comedian Bassem Youssef set to tour SA

The Egyptian-born comedian had a sit down with TshisaPod at Arena Holdings.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

In shock announcement, Trump says US wants to take over Gaza Strip

President Donald Trump says the US  will take over the war-ravaged Gaza Strip and develop it economically after Palestinians are resettled elsewhere ...
News
12 hours ago

Three Israeli hostages released in latest Gaza exchange

Saturday's handover saw none of the chaotic scenes that overshadowed an earlier transfer on Thursday, when Hamas guards struggled to shield hostages ...
News
4 days ago

OPINION | Beware Egypt's smokestack onshoring as cement exports surge

North Africa's largest economy and second-largest natural gas producer has stepped up the production and export of several highly energy-intensive ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Business mogul Douw Steyn dies, aged 72 South Africa
  2. Three Durban pupils stabbed in alleged racial fight South Africa
  3. WATCH | CIT explosion and gunfire on Durban’s N2 leaves one dead and several ... South Africa
  4. Accused child pornographer's vehicle was registered with number plate 'Kidz NA ... South Africa
  5. Ramaphosa spoke to Musk about misinformation after Trump attack, says Presidency Politics

Latest Videos

Russia launches air attack on Ukraine, targets gas infrastructure | REUTERS
Magwenya explains the reasons behind the president’s conversation with Elon Musk