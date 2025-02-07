Africa

Ugandan finance ministry officials charged with corruption, money laundering

07 February 2025 - 10:54 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Eight Ugandan finance ministry officials have been charged with corruption, electronic fraud and money laundering from a hacking incident on the country's central bank's systems. Stock photo.
Eight Ugandan finance ministry officials have been charged with corruption, electronic fraud and money laundering from a hacking incident on the country's central bank's systems. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf

A Ugandan court has charged eight finance ministry officials with corruption, electronic fraud and money laundering from a hacking incident on the central bank's systems that led to the loss of at least $21m (R387.4m), court documents showed.

The hacking occurred last year and involved redirecting of some payments from its intended beneficiary to different recipients, according to the charges read in a magistrate's court in the capital Kampala late on Thursday.

In November last year, state minister for finance Henry Musasizi confirmed reports in local media that the central bank's accounts had been hacked and money stolen. Some of the money was meant for the International Development Association (IDA), an arm of the World Bank, as principal and interest repayments for loans given to Uganda, but was instead redirected to two companies in Japan and Poland, according to the charge sheet.

Some of the money was also illegally paid out from the central bank to a company in London, the charge sheet said.

The officials, who include the ministry's top accountant, were charged with corruption, causing financial loss, electronic fraud, money laundering and abuse of office for their various roles in the theft, according to the charge sheet.

One of the officials, an information technology officer at the ministry, "irregularly altered the payment instructions" for a part of the money that was supposed to go IDA and instead redirected it to a company in Tokyo, Japan, the sheet said.

The top accountant, according to the charge sheet, "neglected to put in place effective systems to safeguard public funds which resulted into a financial loss".

The officials were not allowed to enter a plea as the offences are triable in the high court. They were remanded to prison until February 18 when they will reappear for a mention of their case.

One of the suspects' lawyers, Max Mutabingwa, tried to apply for bail for the suspects but his request was denied.

READ MORE:

US CDC sends health alert on Uganda's Ebola outbreak

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday warned doctors and other healthcare workers about an outbreak of Ebola cases in Uganda.
News
1 hour ago

Ramaphosa will be at Dar es Salaam summit on DRC as SAMIDRC faces uncertain future

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be in Dar es Salaam on Saturday for the jointly hosted summit on the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, where the ...
Politics
2 hours ago

DYLAN MANGANI | Mythical narratives and security concerns in eastern DRC conflict

The conflict in eastern Congo is a complex tapestry of historical grievances, transnational ethnic politics and powerful mythical narratives
Opinion & Analysis
8 hours ago

Uganda confirms outbreak of Ebola in capital Kampala, one dead

Uganda has confirmed an outbreak of the Ebola virus in the capital Kampala with the first confirmed patient dying from it on Wednesday, the health ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. City of Tshwane impounds 'Afrikaans Uber' Wanatu vehicles South Africa
  2. RECORDED | Thales wants arms deal charges dropped South Africa
  3. Wanatu suspends its services due to impounding of vehicles South Africa
  4. Businessman to be charged for gypsum powder causing itchy skin, chest ... South Africa
  5. Mpumalanga farmer arrested for repackaging expired food for sale South Africa

Latest Videos

USAID staff to be cut to 294 employees from 10,000, sources say | REUTERS
USAID staff to be cut to 294 employees from 10,000, sources say | REUTERS