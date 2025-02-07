Africa

US CDC sends health alert on Uganda's Ebola outbreak

07 February 2025 - 11:20 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A member of a medical team at Mulago Referral Hospital prepares to administer a dose of vaccine on February 3 2025 in Kampala, Uganda. A trial vaccine is being made available for hospital workers and contacts of a man who died after testing positive for the Sudan strain of the Ebola virus last week.
A member of a medical team at Mulago Referral Hospital prepares to administer a dose of vaccine on February 3 2025 in Kampala, Uganda. A trial vaccine is being made available for hospital workers and contacts of a man who died after testing positive for the Sudan strain of the Ebola virus last week.
Image: Hajara Nalwadda/Getty Images

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday warned doctors and other healthcare workers about an outbreak of Ebola cases in Uganda.

The agency said although no cases have been reported in the US, it was issuing an advisory through its health alert network to raise awareness.

On January 29 a male nurse working in Uganda's capital, Kampala, died from Ebola caused by the Sudan virus. Uganda confirmed the outbreak on January 30.

The alert issued on Thursday is CDC's first since a temporary freeze on external communications was enforced by US President Donald Trump's administration. Previous outbreaks of the Sudan virus have had a mortality rate of about 50%, the agency said.

The health alert network is CDC's primary method of sharing cleared information about urgent public health incidents with information officers, health practitioners, clinicians and health laboratories.

Ebola, a disease primarily affecting humans and nonhuman primates such as monkeys, chimpanzees and gorillas, is caused by a group of viruses. It spreads through direct contact with the body fluids of an infected person or one who has died from the disease.

READ MORE:

Ugandan finance ministry officials charged with corruption, money laundering

A Ugandan court has charged eight finance ministry officials with corruption, electronic fraud and money laundering from a hacking incident on the ...
News
2 hours ago

Uganda confirms outbreak of Ebola in capital Kampala, one dead

Uganda has confirmed an outbreak of the Ebola virus in the capital Kampala with the first confirmed patient dying from it on Wednesday, the health ...
News
1 week ago

Trump order set to halt supply of HIV, malaria drugs to poor countries

The Trump administration has moved to stop the supply of lifesaving drugs for HIV, malaria and tuberculosis, as well as medical supplies for newborn ...
News
1 week ago

Tanzania says no sign of Marburg outbreak in the country

Tanzania's government says no-one in the country has tested positive for the Marburg virus after the World Health Organisation said at least eight ...
News
3 weeks ago

Ebola: how a vaccine turned a terrifying virus into a preventable disease

The Ebola virus devastated west Africa in 2014, claiming over 11,000 lives in Sierra Leone, Liberia and Guinea.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. City of Tshwane impounds 'Afrikaans Uber' Wanatu vehicles South Africa
  2. RECORDED | Thales wants arms deal charges dropped South Africa
  3. Wanatu suspends its services due to impounding of vehicles South Africa
  4. Businessman to be charged for gypsum powder causing itchy skin, chest ... South Africa
  5. Mpumalanga farmer arrested for repackaging expired food for sale South Africa

Latest Videos

USAID staff to be cut to 294 employees from 10,000, sources say | REUTERS
USAID staff to be cut to 294 employees from 10,000, sources say | REUTERS