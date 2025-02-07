The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday warned doctors and other healthcare workers about an outbreak of Ebola cases in Uganda.
The agency said although no cases have been reported in the US, it was issuing an advisory through its health alert network to raise awareness.
On January 29 a male nurse working in Uganda's capital, Kampala, died from Ebola caused by the Sudan virus. Uganda confirmed the outbreak on January 30.
The alert issued on Thursday is CDC's first since a temporary freeze on external communications was enforced by US President Donald Trump's administration. Previous outbreaks of the Sudan virus have had a mortality rate of about 50%, the agency said.
The health alert network is CDC's primary method of sharing cleared information about urgent public health incidents with information officers, health practitioners, clinicians and health laboratories.
Ebola, a disease primarily affecting humans and nonhuman primates such as monkeys, chimpanzees and gorillas, is caused by a group of viruses. It spreads through direct contact with the body fluids of an infected person or one who has died from the disease.
US CDC sends health alert on Uganda's Ebola outbreak
Image: Hajara Nalwadda/Getty Images
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday warned doctors and other healthcare workers about an outbreak of Ebola cases in Uganda.
The agency said although no cases have been reported in the US, it was issuing an advisory through its health alert network to raise awareness.
On January 29 a male nurse working in Uganda's capital, Kampala, died from Ebola caused by the Sudan virus. Uganda confirmed the outbreak on January 30.
The alert issued on Thursday is CDC's first since a temporary freeze on external communications was enforced by US President Donald Trump's administration. Previous outbreaks of the Sudan virus have had a mortality rate of about 50%, the agency said.
The health alert network is CDC's primary method of sharing cleared information about urgent public health incidents with information officers, health practitioners, clinicians and health laboratories.
Ebola, a disease primarily affecting humans and nonhuman primates such as monkeys, chimpanzees and gorillas, is caused by a group of viruses. It spreads through direct contact with the body fluids of an infected person or one who has died from the disease.
READ MORE:
Ugandan finance ministry officials charged with corruption, money laundering
Uganda confirms outbreak of Ebola in capital Kampala, one dead
Trump order set to halt supply of HIV, malaria drugs to poor countries
Tanzania says no sign of Marburg outbreak in the country
Ebola: how a vaccine turned a terrifying virus into a preventable disease
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos