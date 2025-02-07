Worst may be ahead in east DRC conflict, UN rights chief warns

UN human rights chief Volker Turk said on Friday that the worst could be ahead in the escalating crisis in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), saying he expected sexual violence including incidents of rape and sexual slavery to increase.
He spoke at an emergency meeting of the U.N. Human Rights Council called by DRC to investigate massive human rights violations it blames on Rwandan-backed M23 rebels who have taken the city of Goma and are seizing more territory.
"If nothing is done, the worst may be yet to come, for the people of the eastern DRC, but also beyond the country’s borders," Turk told a packed room of diplomats and rights groups in Geneva.
"All those with influence must act urgently to put an end to this tragic situation."
Turk said he was "horrified" by emerging, multiple reports of rape, gang rape and sexual slavery.
"This is likely to worsen in the current circumstances," he said.
Rwanda's envoy rejected allegations that it was responsible, saying it had proof of an intended major attack by its western neighbour.
Dozens of countries at the meeting condemned rights violations in DRC, including several African states. Washington, formerly a vocal council member, left its seat empty after President Donald Trump announced the US was leaving.
DRC has submitted a motion seeking the creation of a UN Fact-Finding Mission which would be due to provide a full report on eastern DRC abuses by September 2025.
The motion was set to be adopted later on Friday, with an internal UN memo on the negotiations seen by Reuters identifying Rwanda as the only dissenting voice.
While the council has no legally binding power, its debates carry political weight and scrutiny can raise global pressure on governments. Sometimes investigations mandated by the council can lead to prosecutions for war crimes in international courts.
