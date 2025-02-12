Africa

Detained Ugandan opposition figure Besigye is on hunger strike, says wife

12 February 2025 - 11:36 By Elias Biryabarema
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Winnie Byanyima, wife of Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye, says her husband is on hunger strike in prison. File photo
Winnie Byanyima, wife of Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye, says her husband is on hunger strike in prison. File photo
Image: REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa

A prominent opposition figure in Uganda who is on trial in a military tribunal has begun a hunger strike, his wife said, two weeks after the country's top court banned courts martial from trying civilians.

President Yoweri Museveni said his government would continue to prosecute civilians in military courts despite the supreme court's ruling. A spokesperson for Uganda's prisons denied Kizza Besigye was on hunger strike.

Besigye, a long-time opponent of Museveni, was detained in neighbouring Kenya in November in what a senior Kenyan foreign affairs official described as an abduction. He was subsequently brought home and charged with illegal possession of firearms and treachery, which carries the death penalty.

“Kizza Besigye is on hunger strike, detained illegally by a regime that fears his defiance more than it respects the law,” Besigye's wife Winnie Byanyima wrote on X late on Tuesday.

“They think they can break his spirit, but they underestimate his resolve. (Besigye) will not yield while the regime tramples on justice,” said Byanyima, who is executive director of the UN agency UNAids.

Uganda's prisons spokesperson Frank Baine denied the assertion regarding her husband, telling Reuters: “Besigye is OK and he is not on a hunger strike.”

Besigye was Museveni's personal doctor during the 1980s bush war, but the two men later fell out. He ran against and lost to Museveni in four presidential elections. He rejected the results of all the votes, citing irregularities the authorities denied.

Human rights activists have accused Museveni's government of widespread human rights abuses, including torture and arbitrary detention. The government has repeatedly denied allegations of election fraud and rights violations.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Ugandan opposition figure Besigye hit with extra charge carrying death penalty

Ugandan military prosecutors on Monday added a charge of "treachery" — which carries the death penalty — to the list of violations of military law ...
News
4 weeks ago

Wife of ‘abducted’ Ugandan opposition figure says he won’t get justice

The wife of Ugandan opposition politician Kizza Besigye says she does not expect him to get a fair trial after he was detained in neighbouring Kenya, ...
News
2 months ago

Ugandan opposition politician kidnapped in Kenya, says wife

A prominent Ugandan opposition politician was kidnapped during a book launch in Kenya at the weekend, transferred to Uganda and is being held at a ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA’s military reinforces beleaguered DRC mission South Africa
  2. WATCH | Video of kidnapped 9-year-old girl surfaces on social media South Africa
  3. BMW CEO has a way to cut SA car prices news
  4. Inmate escapes from Pollsmoor Correctional Centre South Africa
  5. Here’s how to cut waiting time when booking for a driving licence in Cape Town news

Latest Videos

National Assembly debates President Cyril Ramaphosa's SONA: Day 2
Malema: 'We won't be bullied, but what's the action against Trump?' – SONA ...