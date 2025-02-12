Africa

Sierra Leone receives Dutch extradition request for cocaine kingpin

12 February 2025 - 14:02 By Anait Miridzhanian
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Convicted cocaine smuggler Jos Leijdekkers attends a church service in Tihun, Sierra Leone, on January 1 2025, in this screengrab image obtained from a social media video. File Photo
Convicted cocaine smuggler Jos Leijdekkers attends a church service in Tihun, Sierra Leone, on January 1 2025, in this screengrab image obtained from a social media video. File Photo
Image: First Lady Fatima Maada Bio via Facebook

Sierra Leone has received an extradition request from the Netherlands for one of Europe's most wanted fugitives, convicted cocaine smuggler Jos Leijdekkers, information minister Chernor Bah said on Tuesday.

Leijdekkers, 33, has been living in Sierra Leone for at least six months, a spokesperson for the Dutch prosecutors' office told Reuters. He was sentenced in absentia to 24 years in prison in June by a Rotterdam court for smuggling more than seven tonnes of cocaine.

Sierra Leone has previously said it was investigating the reports and would co-operate if there was an extradition request, but the Netherlands does not have an extradition treaty with Sierra Leone.

The attorney-general who received documents from the Netherlands on Monday needed time to examine them, Bah said at a news briefing.

The Netherlands' extradition request should be discussed in court, he said, and the government would only act on the request after a judge makes a ruling.

Bah said: “Sierra Leone is a sovereign state and a country of laws. We will treat (the matter) with the seriousness it deserves and we'll conduct our business according to the laws of Sierra Leone.”

Reuters

READ MORE:

R86.5m cocaine haul smuggled on ship from Brazil to Durban intercepted by cops

Intelligence gathered by police led to uncovering cocaine worth almost R90m in Durban on Monday which was smuggled in bags of beans in containers on ...
News
2 months ago

Drug lab bust 'shows Mexican cartels moving in'

Less scrutiny and access to prized Australian market key reasons, expert says
News
6 months ago

EXTRACT | ‘High Times’ by Roy Isacowitz and Jeremy Gordin

Over the years, like most drug smugglers, Michael had dealt with the prospect of being busted through a combination of denial and repression. He had ...
Books
6 months ago

Italy police find drug dealers testing remote-controlled sub

Italian police on Tuesday said they had uncovered a gang of drug dealers testing a remote-controlled submarine which they were most likely planning ...
News
9 months ago

Spike in Asia, Africa migrants turns Amazon jungle outpost into crossroads

A recent crackdown on migrant smuggling and human trafficking throughout the Americas turned up migrants from 69 countries, an indicator of the steep ...
News
1 year ago

How El Chapo’s sons built a fentanyl empire, poisoning America

In January 2017, days after Mexico extradited notorious drug trafficker Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán to the US, local police in his home state of ...
News
1 year ago

Over 100 arrested in European swoop on 'Ndrangheta crime group

Police across Europe on Wednesday arrested more than 100 people in a crackdown on members of the Italian 'Ndrangheta organised crime group, suspected ...
News
1 year ago

Taking the battle, not the war, to the streets

An army of international heavyweights is creating powerful new policies to combat the drug trade in eastern and Southern Africa, writes Kgalema ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 years ago

PODCAST SERIES | How the Bulgarian mafia established itself in SA

One of the biggest cocaine busts in South African history, on the misty shores of Saldanha Bay, lifted the lid on an international drug-smuggling ...
News
2 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA’s military reinforces beleaguered DRC mission South Africa
  2. Video of kidnapped 9-year-old girl surfaces on social media South Africa
  3. BMW CEO has a way to cut SA car prices news
  4. Inmate escapes from Pollsmoor Correctional Centre South Africa
  5. Here’s how to cut waiting time when booking for a driving licence in Cape Town news

Latest Videos

National Assembly debates President Cyril Ramaphosa's SONA: Day 2
Malema: 'We won't be bullied, but what's the action against Trump?' – SONA ...