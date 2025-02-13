A Catholic official who did not want to be identified said over the weekend the aim of meeting Nangaa was in part to push for a format for dialogue acceptable to all parties.
After the meeting Donatien Nshole, secretary-general of the Catholic bishops conference, said church officials pushed for the reopening of Goma's airport and port and requested a ceasefire.
Tshisekedi's office said on X on Wednesday the president had separately met religious leaders and was open to the Catholic church's outreach, provided it was "inclusive".
M23's stop-start advance and the possibility of a battle for Bukavu have stoked fears of a broader conflict with armies from regional countries pitted against each other, as seen in previous wars between 1996 and 2003.
Rwanda has been accused by the DRC, the UN and several Western countries of supporting the rebels with thousands of its own troops and weapons.
Rwanda has not denied its troops are operating across the border, but said it is acting in self-defence.
RwandAir said on Wednesday it had rerouted affected flight paths after the DRC closed its airspace to Rwanda-registered aircraft.
The resurgence of the conflict in eastern Congo has killed thousands of people since early 2022 and displaced more than 1-million.
Tentative calm has returned to Goma, the UN said on Tuesday, though thousands of uprooted civilians were leaving displacement camps around the city.
M23, who have sought to restore order and show they can govern, said on Sunday camps for displaced people should be vacated within 72-hours. They later clarified such moves should be voluntary.
DRC Catholic delegation meets rebel leader as forces advance
M23 controls the town of Ihusi
Image: Arlette Bashizi/Reuters
Representatives of the Democratic Republic of Congo's powerful Catholic church have met with a rebel leader whose Rwandan-backed M23 forces last month seized Goma, the biggest city in the country's east, and have continued advancing south.
The meeting in Goma on Wednesday comes as the rebel leader, Corneille Nangaa, tries to assert himself as the public face of politicians and rebel groups opposing DRC President Felix Tshisekedi.
Nangaa's Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC), which sees M23 as its military wing, has controlled Goma, the capital of North Kivu province, since late January and on Tuesday threatened to renew its advance on Bukavu, the capital of South Kivu province.
Two UN sources and South Kivu's governor said on Wednesday M23 controlled the town of Ihusi, between Goma and Bukavu.
"We have been informed Ihusi has been taken by the enemies," said governor Jean-Jacques Purusi Sadiki, adding DRC forces were staging a counter attack.
Bukavu and the strategic town of Kavumu, 35km to the north, where the airport is located, remain under the control of the DRC's army, which has the support of pro-government militia and troops from neighbouring Burundi.
SA’s military reinforces beleaguered DRC mission
