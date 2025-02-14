Africa

Civilian death toll exceeds 80 after east DRC militia attack, says UN mission

14 February 2025 - 11:06 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A Monusco vehicle drives through Goma in the DRC on February 4 2025. Monusco said militants' use of bladed weapons rather than louder firearms delayed its response to an attack this week. File photo.
A Monusco vehicle drives through Goma in the DRC on February 4 2025. Monusco said militants' use of bladed weapons rather than louder firearms delayed its response to an attack this week. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/ARLETTE BASHIZI

More than 80 civilians were killed in a late night attack by the armed group Codeco on a cluster of villages in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) earlier this week, UN peacekeeping mission Monusco said on Thursday.

The new death toll exceeds a previous estimate of at least 51 people killed, which local authorities shared immediately after the attack on Monday in Djugu territory, Ituri province.

Monusco said it had deployed peacekeepers to counter the assault as quickly as possible, but said the militants' use of bladed weapons rather than loud firearms delayed its response.

Once the peacekeepers were on the ground, the group “had killed more than 80 civilians, set homes ablaze and spread panic among the population,” the mission said.

Codeco is one of myriad militias fighting over land and resources in eastern DRC. It has frequently targeted displacement camps, which have ballooned since recent advances by Rwanda-backed M23 rebels.

M23 has been inching south since it seized eastern DRC's largest city Goma at the end of last month, with 3,000 people killed in the days preceding the city's capture, according to UN figures. Their advance from North Kivu province into South Kivu threatens to trigger a humanitarian catastrophe, local officials said.

READ MORE:

WATCH | Remains of SANDF soldiers who died in DRC returned to their families

The families of the 14 South African National Defence Force members who died in the DRC receive their remains at the Swartkops Airforce Base in ...
News
17 hours ago

Ramaphosa honours fallen soldiers who fought for peace in the DRC

South Africa will not weaken in its resolve to realise an Africa that is free of war and conflict, poverty and underdevelopment and which is at peace ...
Politics
14 hours ago

Humanitarian catastrophe looms in east DRC as rebels push south: official

The advance of Rwanda-backed M23 rebels into the Democratic Republic of Congo's South Kivu province threatens to trigger a humanitarian catastrophe ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SIU tells how staff co-operated with managers to steal R1bn from Eskom South Africa
  2. SIU welcomes dismissal of Mpumalanga public works official for misconduct South Africa
  3. Lotto player bags more than R4m from a R22.50 wager South Africa
  4. Sandton water meters to be shut overnight as dry taps plague Joburg South Africa
  5. Ramokgopa says expropriation fuss is a smokescreen, goal is to topple state Politics

Latest Videos

Matlaba and Netshodwe on tricky fixtures for Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns in ...
SPOTLIGHT | Captain America and Bridget Jones hit cinemas