Africa

DRC fighting leaves 350,000 with no shelter, says UN refugee agency

14 February 2025 - 14:27 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Congolese people, displaced by recent clashes between the M23 rebels and the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, ride a motorcycle as they prepare to leave the camp and after being instructed by the M23 rebels to vacate the camps on the outskirts of Goma, DRC, on February 12 2025.
Congolese people, displaced by recent clashes between the M23 rebels and the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, ride a motorcycle as they prepare to leave the camp and after being instructed by the M23 rebels to vacate the camps on the outskirts of Goma, DRC, on February 12 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Stringer

The UN refugee agency voiced concern at the "rapidly deteriorating" situation in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Friday, saying the war had left around 350,000 displaced people with no roof over their heads.

Rwandan-backed M23 rebels seized eastern DRC's largest city of Goma last month and have been inching south in an advance that a local official has said may trigger a broader catastrophe in an area already housing thousands of displaced people.

UNHCR spokesperson Eujin Byun told journalists in Geneva by video link that around 350,000 internally displaced people had no shelter as their temporary camps had been destroyed or unexploded munitions made it unsafe for them to go home.

About 70% of Goma's camps are destroyed, and others in Minova are damaged, according to UNHCR.

"Hundreds of thousands of people are now living in makeshift accommodation, including churches and hospitals," Byun added.

The agency also reported an increase in crime and said the danger of disease was growing as it and other agencies struggle to provide aid amid the fighting.

More than 80 civilians were killed in a late-night attack by the Codeco militia on a cluster of villages in eastern DRC this week, the UN peacekeeping mission Monusco said on Thursday.

Codeco, one of many militias fighting over land and resources, has frequently attacked the displacement camps, which have mushroomed since M23 began its advance.

Rwanda has been accused by DRC, the UN and Western countries of supporting M23 with its own troops and weapons, a charge Kigali denies.

At least 3,000 people have been killed and hundreds of thousands displaced by the recent fighting.

MORE:

Civilian death toll exceeds 80 after east DRC militia attack, says UN mission

More than 80 civilians were killed in a late night attack by the armed group Codeco on a cluster of villages in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo ...
News
4 hours ago

AU summit unlikely to make progress on DRC in face of Rwanda defiance

War in the Democratic Republic of Congo tops the agenda at this weekend's AU summit but chances of diplomatic progress are slim as rebels advance and ...
News
53 minutes ago

WATCH | Remains of SANDF soldiers who died in DRC returned to their families

The families of the 14 South African National Defence Force members who died in the DRC receive their remains at the Swartkops Airforce Base in ...
News
20 hours ago

Sobbing families brave wet weather as SANDF hands over fallen soldiers

The 14 SANDF members were killed during a peacekeeping mission in the DRC almost three weeks ago
News
11 hours ago

Ramaphosa honours fallen soldiers who fought for peace in the DRC

South Africa will not weaken in its resolve to realise an Africa that is free of war and conflict, poverty and underdevelopment and which is at peace ...
Politics
17 hours ago

M23 rebels seize two more DRC towns as Tshisekedi seeks support abroad

Rwandan-backed M23 rebels fighting in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo seized two towns on their march towards a provincial capital, residents ...
News
27 minutes ago

Humanitarian catastrophe looms in east DRC as rebels push south: official

The advance of Rwanda-backed M23 rebels into the Democratic Republic of Congo's South Kivu province threatens to trigger a humanitarian catastrophe ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SIU tells how staff co-operated with managers to steal R1bn from Eskom South Africa
  2. SIU welcomes dismissal of Mpumalanga public works official for misconduct South Africa
  3. Lotto player bags more than R4m from a R22.50 wager South Africa
  4. Sandton water meters to be shut overnight as dry taps plague Joburg South Africa
  5. Ramokgopa says expropriation fuss is a smokescreen, goal is to topple state Politics

Latest Videos

LIVE: US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks after NATO meeting
'Humanitarian crisis' looms in east Congo as rebels push south | REUTERS