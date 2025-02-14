The UN refugee agency voiced concern at the "rapidly deteriorating" situation in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Friday, saying the war had left around 350,000 displaced people with no roof over their heads.
Rwandan-backed M23 rebels seized eastern DRC's largest city of Goma last month and have been inching south in an advance that a local official has said may trigger a broader catastrophe in an area already housing thousands of displaced people.
UNHCR spokesperson Eujin Byun told journalists in Geneva by video link that around 350,000 internally displaced people had no shelter as their temporary camps had been destroyed or unexploded munitions made it unsafe for them to go home.
About 70% of Goma's camps are destroyed, and others in Minova are damaged, according to UNHCR.
"Hundreds of thousands of people are now living in makeshift accommodation, including churches and hospitals," Byun added.
DRC fighting leaves 350,000 with no shelter, says UN refugee agency
Image: REUTERS/Stringer
The UN refugee agency voiced concern at the "rapidly deteriorating" situation in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Friday, saying the war had left around 350,000 displaced people with no roof over their heads.
Rwandan-backed M23 rebels seized eastern DRC's largest city of Goma last month and have been inching south in an advance that a local official has said may trigger a broader catastrophe in an area already housing thousands of displaced people.
UNHCR spokesperson Eujin Byun told journalists in Geneva by video link that around 350,000 internally displaced people had no shelter as their temporary camps had been destroyed or unexploded munitions made it unsafe for them to go home.
About 70% of Goma's camps are destroyed, and others in Minova are damaged, according to UNHCR.
"Hundreds of thousands of people are now living in makeshift accommodation, including churches and hospitals," Byun added.
The agency also reported an increase in crime and said the danger of disease was growing as it and other agencies struggle to provide aid amid the fighting.
More than 80 civilians were killed in a late-night attack by the Codeco militia on a cluster of villages in eastern DRC this week, the UN peacekeeping mission Monusco said on Thursday.
Codeco, one of many militias fighting over land and resources, has frequently attacked the displacement camps, which have mushroomed since M23 began its advance.
Rwanda has been accused by DRC, the UN and Western countries of supporting M23 with its own troops and weapons, a charge Kigali denies.
At least 3,000 people have been killed and hundreds of thousands displaced by the recent fighting.
MORE:
Civilian death toll exceeds 80 after east DRC militia attack, says UN mission
AU summit unlikely to make progress on DRC in face of Rwanda defiance
WATCH | Remains of SANDF soldiers who died in DRC returned to their families
Sobbing families brave wet weather as SANDF hands over fallen soldiers
Ramaphosa honours fallen soldiers who fought for peace in the DRC
M23 rebels seize two more DRC towns as Tshisekedi seeks support abroad
Humanitarian catastrophe looms in east DRC as rebels push south: official
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos