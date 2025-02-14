Africa

M23 rebels seize two more DRC towns as Tshisekedi seeks support abroad

President due at Munich Security Conference and AU summit

14 February 2025 - 15:16 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
M23 rebels stand guard during a meeting organised by the M23 at the Stade de l'Unite after the town of Goma was taken by the M23 rebels, in Goma, DRC, on February 6 2025. File photo.
M23 rebels stand guard during a meeting organised by the M23 at the Stade de l'Unite after the town of Goma was taken by the M23 rebels, in Goma, DRC, on February 6 2025. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Arlette Bashizi

Rwandan-backed M23 rebels fighting in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) seized two towns on their march towards a provincial capital, residents and the rebels said on Friday, as the president seeks international support to end the crisis.

The rebels have been trying to push south towards Bukavu, the capital of South Kivu province, since they seized Goma, the largest city in eastern DRC, at the end of last month.

Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi flew to Germany to attend the Munich Security Conference, the presidency said in a statement on social media on Friday. A source at the presidency said he would fly to Addis Ababa on Friday evening to attend the African Union summit on Saturday.

The conflict will be high on the agenda at the annual two-day meeting in the Ethiopian capital.

The UN refugee agency voiced concern on Friday at the "rapidly deteriorating" situation, saying the war had left around 350,000 displaced people with no roof over their heads.

On the ground, rebels seized the town of Katana on Friday morning, according to an M23 source, a resident and a civil society leader. The commercial centre lies 11km from the strategic town of Kavumu, where Bukavu's airport is located.

DRC fighting leaves 350,000 with no shelter, says UN refugee agency

The UN refugee agency voiced concern at the "rapidly deteriorating" situation in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday, saying the war ...
News
1 hour ago

A video taken by the resident showed armed men in fatigues walking through Katana.

"M23 soldiers are blocking the road and are heading towards Kavumu — they already have control of Katana," the resident said.

The town of Kabamba, north of Katana, was taken on Thursday, according to the same M23 source and civil society leader and a resident, who said that cellular networks were down there.

A UN source told Reuters M23 had advanced beyond Katana to just 5km from the airport in Kavumu.

Two people who work at the airport told Reuters it had been emptied and effectively closed, with DRC forces removing equipment including an aircraft.

The M23 source said DRC's army had abandoned Kavumu.

Rebel leader Corneille Nangaa said the rebels had been attacked and were defending themselves.

As the fighting rages in the east, a heavier military presence has also been visible throughout the country's capital Kinshasa, some 1,600km west of Goma, over the past week, a Reuters reporter said.

After the fall of Goma, protesters in Kinshasa attacked a UN compound and embassies including those of Rwanda, France and the US, expressing anger at what they said was foreign interference. Looters ransacked the embassy of Kenya.

MORE:

AU summit unlikely to make progress on DRC in face of Rwanda defiance

War in the Democratic Republic of Congo tops the agenda at this weekend's AU summit but chances of diplomatic progress are slim as rebels advance and ...
News
53 minutes ago

Civilian death toll exceeds 80 after east DRC militia attack, says UN mission

More than 80 civilians were killed in a late night attack by the armed group Codeco on a cluster of villages in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo ...
News
4 hours ago

Ramaphosa honours fallen soldiers who fought for peace in the DRC

South Africa will not weaken in its resolve to realise an Africa that is free of war and conflict, poverty and underdevelopment and which is at peace ...
Politics
17 hours ago

WATCH | Remains of SANDF soldiers who died in DRC returned to their families

The families of the 14 South African National Defence Force members who died in the DRC receive their remains at the Swartkops Airforce Base in ...
News
20 hours ago

Humanitarian catastrophe looms in east DRC as rebels push south: official

The advance of Rwanda-backed M23 rebels into the Democratic Republic of Congo's South Kivu province threatens to trigger a humanitarian catastrophe ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SIU tells how staff co-operated with managers to steal R1bn from Eskom South Africa
  2. SIU welcomes dismissal of Mpumalanga public works official for misconduct South Africa
  3. Lotto player bags more than R4m from a R22.50 wager South Africa
  4. Sandton water meters to be shut overnight as dry taps plague Joburg South Africa
  5. Ramokgopa says expropriation fuss is a smokescreen, goal is to topple state Politics

Latest Videos

LIVE: US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks after NATO meeting
'Humanitarian crisis' looms in east Congo as rebels push south | REUTERS