Africa

More than 40 people killed in Mali mine collapse

16 February 2025 - 15:09 By Tiemoko Diallo
The women had climbed down into open-pit areas left by industrial miners to look for scraps of gold when the earth collapsed around them. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Martin Bergsma

Forty-three people, mostly women, were killed after an artisanal gold mine collapsed in western Mali on Saturday, the head of an industry union said.

The accident took place near the town of Kenieba in Mali's gold-rich Kayes region, Taoule Camara, secretary-general of the national union of gold counters and refineries (UCROM), told Reuters.

The women had climbed down into open-pit areas left by industrial miners to look for scraps of gold when the earth collapsed around them, he said.

A mines ministry spokesperson confirmed the accident had taken place between the towns of Kenieba and Dabia, but declined to give further details as ministry teams at the scene had not yet shared their report.

Artisanal mining is a common activity across much of West Africa and has become more lucrative in recent years due to growing demand for metals and rising prices.

Deadly accidents are frequent as the artisanal miners often use unregulated methods.

Thirteen artisanal miners, including women and three children, were killed in southwest Mali in late January, after a tunnel in which they were digging for gold flooded.

Reuters

