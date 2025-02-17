Africa

UN seeks $6bn to ease 'appalling' suffering in Sudan

Famine conditions already present in five locations, says UN

17 February 2025 - 16:43 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Residents wait to collect food in containers from a soup kitchen in Omdurman, Sudan, on March 11 2024. "Sudan is a humanitarian emergency of shocking proportions. Famine is taking hold," says UN emergency relief coordinator Tom Fletcher. File photo.
Residents wait to collect food in containers from a soup kitchen in Omdurman, Sudan, on March 11 2024. "Sudan is a humanitarian emergency of shocking proportions. Famine is taking hold," says UN emergency relief coordinator Tom Fletcher. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/El Tayeb Siddig

The UN said on Monday it is seeking $6bn (R110.75bn) for Sudan this year from international donors to help ease suffering in what it calls one of the most devastating crises of our times, characterised by mass displacement and growing famine.

The UN appeal represents a rise of more than 40% from last year's for Sudan at a time when aid budgets around the world are under increasing strain, partly due to a pause in funding announced by US President Donald Trump last month that has affected life-saving programmes across the globe.

But the UN says the funds are necessary because the impact of the 22-month war between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) — that has already displaced a fifth of its population and stoked severe hunger among around half its population — looks set to worsen.

"Sudan is a humanitarian emergency of shocking proportions," said UN emergency relief coordinator Tom Fletcher ahead of the launch. "Famine is taking hold. An epidemic of sexual violence rages. Children are being killed and injured. The suffering is appalling."

Famine conditions have been reported in at least five locations in Sudan, including displacement camps in Darfur, the UN statement said, adding that this was set to worsen with continued fighting and the collapse of basic services.

One of the famine-stricken camps was attacked by the RSF last week as the paramilitary group tries to tighten its grip on its Darfur stronghold.

While some aid agencies say they have received waivers from Washington to provide aid in Sudan, uncertainty remains on the extent of coverage for providing famine relief.

The UN plan aims to reach nearly 21-million people within the country, making it the most ambitious humanitarian response so far for 2025, and requires $4.2bn (R77.52bn) — the rest being for those displaced by the conflict.

READ MORE:

Sudan's RSF attacks famine-stricken camp as battle lines harden

Medical aid agency MSF has confirmed seven deaths from the violence, while residents say dozens may have been killed.
News
2 days ago

Russian Red Sea base deal still on the table, says Sudanese foreign minister

An agreement signed years ago for the creation of a Russian naval base in Sudan remains on the table following talks in Moscow, Sudanese foreign ...
News
4 days ago

World Food Programme receives 'stop work' orders from US despite waiver

WFP official warns disruption has 'far-reaching consequences'
News
1 week ago

Attack on South Sudan cattle camps kills 35, says community leader

Unidentified attackers raided cattle camps in a southeastern area of South Sudan last week, killing at least 35 people and wounding 46, a community ...
News
2 weeks ago

South Sudan suspends social media platforms over videos of Sudan killings

South Sudanese authorities have suspended access to social media platforms for a minimum of 30 days after videos depicting the alleged killings of ...
News
3 weeks ago

South Sudan says 16 Sudanese nationals killed in last week's unrest

South Sudan police said on Monday that 16 Sudanese nationals were killed in riots last week over the alleged killings of South Sudanese people in ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Tributes pour in for world’s first openly gay imam gunned down at wedding South Africa
  2. Flagstaff murder suspect caught with police uniform South Africa
  3. Judge orders US to restore funds for foreign aid programmes World
  4. Home affairs detains Adetshina's mother for residing in country illegally South Africa
  5. Gautrain services disrupted due to Illegal drilling on private property above ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Sudan's RSF attack famine-stricken people as they consolidate territory | ...
Germany's election tests a far-right firewall