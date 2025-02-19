Africa

As DRC army retreats from Bukavu, children 'pick up guns and get killed'

Fighting reported in towns south of Bukavu far from front line

19 February 2025 - 12:31 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
M23 rebel troops arrive at the Rusizi border post joining the Congolese city of Bukavu with Cyangugu in Rwanda, on February 16 2025 in Cyangugu, Rwanda. Militants from Rwandan-backed M23 have entered Bukavu, the capital city of South Kivu province in the DRC. The city with a population of approximately 1-million people borders Rwanda on the southern end of Lake Kivu, positioned along a key trade route for the mineral-rich region.
M23 rebel troops arrive at the Rusizi border post joining the Congolese city of Bukavu with Cyangugu in Rwanda, on February 16 2025 in Cyangugu, Rwanda. Militants from Rwandan-backed M23 have entered Bukavu, the capital city of South Kivu province in the DRC. The city with a population of approximately 1-million people borders Rwanda on the southern end of Lake Kivu, positioned along a key trade route for the mineral-rich region.
Image: Hugh Kinsella Cunningham/Getty Images

Rwanda-backed M23 insurgents shot dead three boys who had picked up guns left by Congolese soldiers fleeing the rebel advance in eastern DRC, the UN said on Tuesday, adding the incident to a list of grave human rights violations reported during the conflict.

Videos circulating on social media showed children apparently aged between 11 and 15 using weapons and uniforms abandoned by Congolese troops, said Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for the UN human rights office in Geneva.

"Our office has confirmed cases of summary execution of children by M23 after they entered the city of Bukavu last week. We are also aware that children were in possession of weapons," she said.

Citing what she described as reliable sources, Shamdasani said three boys were shot dead by M23 fighters in Bukavu's Latin Quarter after refusing to put down guns they had collected from an abandoned army camp.

A spokesperson for a rebel alliance that includes M23 said on X the allegation was untrue and the boys had accidentally been killed by other boys misusing guns.

Separately, government forces and local militias have clashed south of Bukavu, the capital of South Kivu province, as troops fall back in the face of the M23 offensive, military sources and townsfolk say.

Three children were executed by M23 in DR Congo's Bukavu, says UN

It is believed the children were found with weapons and uniforms abandoned by the Congolese army.
News
1 day ago

The troops and their militia allies were meant to pull back from Bukavu, a trading and mining industry hub, to avoid urban battles with the rebels and to dig in elsewhere to stall the rapid offensive, but the militias wanted to stand and fight.

By the time the rebels started moving into Bukavu over the weekend, the plan was unravelling into chaos, a Congolese general, a senior officer, a community leader, and several residents told Reuters.

Having already lost DRC's main eastern city of Goma, near the Rwandan border, the forces deployed to defend Bukavu and its 1.3-million people hastily packed up and left.

Direct clashes with the M23 were largely avoided, but towns south of Bukavu then found themselves in the middle of firefights as pro-government militia fighters, known as the Wazalendo, tried to disarm or halt retreating or deserting Congolese soldiers.

"Just this morning there was the crackle of gunfire from Kamanyola to Uvira," a community leader said on Monday, referring to towns on the N5 road south of Bukavu that have become flashpoints far from the front line with the M23.

"All the villages on road N5 are emptying."

The Congolese army did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

RIGHTS AND RESOURCES

The disorderly retreat and the ease with which the M23 rebels have overrun eastern DRC's two major cities have stoked fears of a break-up of the country, a regional war that could drag in Uganda, and open talk in Kinshasa of a possible coup against DRC President Felix Tshisekedi.

The rebels, backed by Rwanda, are led by ethnic Tutsis and say they are fighting for their rights.

Various militias are also vying for control of the region's abundant mineral resources such as tantalum and cobalt, key components of electric vehicles, mobile phones and other technological products used across the world. DRC is also the top supplier of copper to China.

The Wazalendo, or Patriots, are a loose alliance of militias that are often poorly trained and undisciplined.

A video shared with Reuters by one resident appeared to show Wazalendo fighters in the N5 town of Sange handing out rifles to passersby from the back of a truck they had seized, along with its weapons, from the Congolese army.

Reuters could not immediately verify the footage. A security source and two civil society members confirmed such an incident took place.

"The Wazalendo ... just keep messing up. The presidency rearmed all the armed groups thinking that these individuals would serve their cause," a general in the army said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

It was not possible to contact a Wazalendo representative for comment.

'WE FLEE AGAIN'

The withdrawal from Bukavu without a fight has angered many Wazalendo in South Kivu, said Congolese researcher Josaphat Musamba, who is from the province.

"They are determined to fight ... They don't understand how the Congolese army can abandon them."

Rebel-held ports in eastern DR Congo reopen as aid needs grow

Boat traffic returned to eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo's Lake Kivu on Tuesday as ports re-opened in two cities which have fallen to M23 ...
News
1 day ago

But repeated battlefield losses had left soldiers demoralised, said a senior officer serving in the conflict zone, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

"The soldiers didn't want to fight anymore. They were fleeing and looting," he said.

Poor morale and indiscipline have repeatedly undermined the Congolese army's fight against the M23 since the insurgency broke out in 2022, in a renewal of a conflict dating back to the 1990s genocide in neighbouring Rwanda.

"At the Bukavu stage, we flee again," said one exasperated soldier in a video that showed large numbers of soldiers clambering onto an truck full of supplies.

The M23 insurgency has deepened an already dire humanitarian crisis in eastern provinces. Recent fighting has destroyed emergency shelters, leaving around 350,000 displaced people with no roof over their heads, the UN refugee agency says.

Rwanda rejects allegations from DRC, the UN and Western powers that it supports M23 with arms and troops. It says it is defending itself against the threat from a Hutu militia, which it says is fighting with the Congolese military.

DRC rejects Rwanda's complaints and says Rwanda has used its proxy militias to loot its minerals.

READ MORE:

Burundi troops withdraw in eastern DRC as M23 expands reach: sources

Burundi is withdrawing its forces from eastern Democratic Republic of Congo where they had been fighting against M23 rebels, four sources said on ...
News
2 hours ago

Anxiety rises in Kinshasa as M23 rebels advance in eastern DRC

As Rwanda-backed rebels strolled through the streets of eastern Democratic Republic of Congo's second-largest city, President Felix Tshisekedi's ...
News
1 hour ago

OPINION | DRC emerges as China’s strategic copper supplier

China is reaping the rewards of its massive mining investment in the Democratic Republic of Congo in the form of surging imports of physical copper.
Business Times
1 day ago

AU summit unlikely to make progress on DRC in face of Rwanda defiance

War in the Democratic Republic of Congo tops the agenda at this weekend's AU summit but chances of diplomatic progress are slim as rebels advance and ...
News
5 days ago

Questions about DRC deaths need answers

The deaths of 14 of our soldiers in the Democratic Republic of Congo, whose bodies were finally brought home on Friday, has justifiably raised many ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'He never arrived': Slain openly gay imam Muhsin Hendricks was to have presided ... South Africa
  2. Former Transnet executives to pay back millions to settle debt with company South Africa
  3. ‘He was preaching online’: Dirco clarifies Shepherd Bushiri’s Polokwane service South Africa
  4. EFF demands closure of Zanzou club and arrests of management Politics
  5. Zanzou nightclub responds to 'torture' videos; police urge victims to come ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Sudan's RSF attack famine-stricken people as they consolidate territory | ...
Budget Speech 2025