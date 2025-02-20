Africa

Rwanda says DRC criticism of Arsenal, Bayern, PSG deals threatens regional peace

20 February 2025 - 15:11 By Philbert Girinema
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The 'Visit Rwanda' sponsorship logo on the arm of an Arsenal shirt in 2018. File image.
The 'Visit Rwanda' sponsorship logo on the arm of an Arsenal shirt in 2018. File image.
Image: Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Rwanda on Thursday described recent criticism of its Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Paris St Germain sponsorship deals by the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s (DRC) foreign minister as a threat to regional peace and stability.

Earlier this month the DRC's foreign minister Therese Kayikwamba Wagner urged the three clubs to end their “bloodstained” sponsorship agreements with “Visit Rwanda”, questioning the morality of such partnerships while fighting raged in eastern DRC.

Rwanda-backed M23 rebels have seized key parts of eastern DRC in recent weeks in what is the gravest escalation in more than a decade of a long-running conflict rooted in the spillover into the DRC of Rwanda's 1994 genocide and the struggle for control of the DRC's vast mineral resources.

“The government of Rwanda rejects recent attempts by the DRC to undermine Rwanda’s international partnerships through misinformation and political pressure,” the Rwanda Development Board, which oversees the deals, said on Thursday.

“These efforts not only misrepresent the truth but also threaten the foundations of regional peace, stability and economic co-operation we have worked tirelessly to build.”

M23 rebel advance causes panic in DRC border town Uvira

Volleys of gunfire rang out in the Democratic Republic of Congo's eastern border town of Uvira on Wednesday, local sources said, as clashes broke out ...
News
1 hour ago

Wagner did not immediately respond to a request for comment on WhatsApp.

The fighting in eastern DRC has led to human rights violations including summary executions, the bombing of displacement camps, reports of gang rape and other sexual violence, according to the UN.

Rwanda says it is defending itself, accusing the DRC's military of joining forces with ethnic Hutu-led militias bent on slaughtering Tutsis in the DRC and threatening Rwanda, where Hutus targeted Tutsis in a 1994 genocide and some of them later fled to the DRC.

“Visit Rwanda” began their sponsorship of Arsenal in 2018, with the latest deal reported to be worth more than £10m (R232.3m) per year.

Bayern Munich signed a five-year football development and tourism promotion partnership with Rwanda in 2023, while “Visit Rwanda” has been a sponsor of PSG since 2019.

Reuters previously contacted the three clubs about the sponsorship deals but none replied. 

Reuters

READ MORE:

DRC asks Chad for military support to help fight M23 rebels: sources

The Democratic Republic of Congo has asked Chad for military support to help fight a spiralling insurgency by Rwanda-backed M23 rebels in its eastern ...
News
1 hour ago

As DRC army retreats from Bukavu, children 'pick up guns and get killed'

Rwanda-backed M23 insurgents shot dead three boys who had picked up guns left by Congolese soldiers fleeing the rebel advance in eastern DRC, the UN ...
News
1 day ago

Anxiety rises in Kinshasa as M23 rebels advance in eastern DRC

As Rwanda-backed rebels strolled through the streets of eastern Democratic Republic of Congo's second-largest city, President Felix Tshisekedi's ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Where in the world to go for what you love in 2025 Travel
  2. Soccer deal kicked to the kerb makes way for child 'actors' telling the SA ... News
  3. TONY SIMPSON AND PAUL CALVEY | International sports’ appetite for Africa could ... Opinion
  4. NEWSMAKER | 'If tourists feel welcome they will flock here' Business

Most read

  1. Tornado damages buildings in Pretoria North South Africa
  2. Zanzou nightclub's liquor licence suspended South Africa
  3. Economists forecast increase in VAT or income tax to balance budget South Africa
  4. Ernst Roets leaves Solidarity Movement to 'live out his calling' South Africa
  5. Limpopo teacher shortlisted in top 50 for prestigious Global Teacher Prize South Africa

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | 'The Unbreakable Boy' conquers adversity and captures hearts
USAID staff to be cut to 294 employees from 10,000, sources say | REUTERS