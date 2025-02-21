Africa

DRC army runaways loot and sow panic in North Kivu town of Lubero

Residents describe chaos amid front-line desertions

21 February 2025 - 10:32 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Members of the Armed Forces of the DRC stand guard against M23 rebels in Lubero, North Kivu province of the DRC. File photo.
Members of the Armed Forces of the DRC stand guard against M23 rebels in Lubero, North Kivu province of the DRC. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/DJAFFAR AL KATANTY

The Congolese army called on deserters to rejoin their units on Thursday, as rogue soldiers fired guns and looted parts of the eastern town of Lubero after fleeing nearby clashes with advancing Rwandan-backed rebels.

The unrest points to mounting disarray within the Congolese armed forces in the face of the M23 rebel group's ongoing offensive, which has captured eastern Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) two largest cities and stoked fears of a wider war.

A statement from a military spokesperson for operations in North Kivu province ordered runaway soldiers around Lubero to return to their posts within 12 hours and called on all soldiers to refrain from theft and other illegal acts.

Fighting with the M23 has continued outside the town, in the southern part of the wider Lubero territory, for the past 72 hours, DRC army spokesperson Sylvain Ekenge told Reuters.

On Thursday morning, five residents of Lubero town described chaotic scenes linked to the desertions from the front line, including bursts of gunfire and looting at the central market and in shops selling mobile phones and clothes.

M23 rebel advance causes panic in DRC border town Uvira

Volleys of gunfire rang out in the Democratic Republic of Congo's eastern border town of Uvira on Wednesday, local sources said, as clashes broke out ...
News
20 hours ago

"It's complete turmoil in Lubero. Shots can be heard ... The soldiers are running in all directions," said one of the residents, speaking on condition of anonymity out of security concerns.

Later, Lubero's military administrator Alain Kiwewa said order had been restored in the town and blamed a group of undisciplined soldiers for sowing panic.

RETREAT FROM BUKAVU

Such incidents and a flare-up of fighting with the M23 around Lubero have added to pressure on the army. It staged a disorderly retreat in neighbouring South Kivu province after the M23 advance into the provincial capital Bukavu over the weekend led to clashes between DRC forces and allied militias, which wanted to stay and fight.

The escalation has alarmed the wider region and the international community. On Thursday, the US imposed sanctions on a Rwandan government minister and a senior rebel for their alleged role in the conflict.

Neighbouring Rwanda denies allegations from DRC and the UN that it supports the M23 with arms and troops. It says it is defending itself against Hutu militias which it accuses of fighting alongside the DRC military.

DRC rejects this and says Rwanda has used the M23 as a proxy to loot its minerals such as gold and coltan, used in smartphones and computers.

DRC's finance ministry on Thursday announced the launch of a solidarity fund for the army that allows citizens, companies and organisations to donate directly to the eastern war effort.

The initiative highlights the financial toll of the three-year insurgency which has seen the M23 capture unprecedented swathes of DRC territory and valuable mining areas, renewing a conflict over power, ethnic rivalry and resources that dates back to the 1990s genocide in Rwanda.

READ MORE:

Rwanda says DRC criticism of Arsenal, Bayern, PSG deals threatens regional peace

DRC's foreign minister Therese Kayikwamba Wagner urged the three clubs to end their "bloodstained" sponsorship agreements with "Visit Rwanda".
News
19 hours ago

Top US diplomat Rubio speaks to Angola about conflict in eastern DRC

US secretary of state Marco Rubio spoke to Angolan foreign minister Tete Antonio on Wednesday about finding "a peaceful end to the conflict" in the ...
News
21 hours ago

DRC asks Chad for military support to help fight M23 rebels: sources

The Democratic Republic of Congo has asked Chad for military support to help fight a spiralling insurgency by Rwanda-backed M23 rebels in its eastern ...
News
20 hours ago

DRC church leaders push for peace talks between government, rebels

Religious leaders in the Democratic Republic of Congo are aiming to organise peace talks that would bring President Felix Tshisekedi's government, ...
News
21 hours ago

Anxiety rises in Kinshasa as M23 rebels advance in eastern DRC

As Rwanda-backed rebels strolled through the streets of eastern Democratic Republic of Congo's second-largest city, President Felix Tshisekedi's ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mic catches Godongwana expressing unhappiness about Kieswetter's comments on ... Politics
  2. WATCH | Three people buried by mudslides after heavy rains in KZN South Africa
  3. ‘Pablo’ releases more footage of ‘Zanzou torture’ on new X account, raises ... South Africa
  4. Ernst Roets leaves Solidarity Movement to 'live out his calling' South Africa
  5. Limpopo teacher shortlisted in top 50 for prestigious Global Teacher Prize South Africa

Latest Videos

Police minister presents the quarterly crime statistics
Free State SOPA 2025