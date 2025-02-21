Africa

US sanctions Rwandan minister, militant over support for M23 in DRC

21 February 2025 - 10:24 By Reuters
Rwandan President Paul Kagame's minister of state for regional integration, James Kabarebe, a retired general, has been targeted with sanctions by the US treasury department for orchestrating Rwandan support for M23. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Jean Bizimana
Image: REUTERS/Jean Bizimana

The US on Thursday said it is imposing sanctions on a Rwandan government minister and a senior member of an armed group for their alleged role in the conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The Rwanda-backed M23 militant group has overrun eastern DRC's two major cities in recent weeks, deepening a dire humanitarian crisis and sparking open talk of a coup against President Felix Tshisekedi's government in Kinshasa.

"This aggression has undermined the territorial integrity of the DRC," state department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statement, warning that Rwanda should end its support for M23 and return to Angola-led negotiations.

"This violence risks escalating into a broader regional conflict."

The US treasury department, announcing the financial sanctions, said Rwanda’s minister of state for regional integration James Kabarebe, a retired general, was targeted for orchestrating Rwandan support for M23.

M23 itself has been under US sanctions since 2013 for alleged violations of international law including targeting children, killing and maiming civilians and sexual violence.

