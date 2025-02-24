Africa

DRC President Felix Tshisekedi 'plans to form government of national unity' in response to M23 crisis

24 February 2025 - 09:44 By Ange Kasongo
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Some members of DRC's fractious opposition are predicting President Felix Tshisekedi will not last amid escalating insecurity in the country. File photo.
Some members of DRC's fractious opposition are predicting President Felix Tshisekedi will not last amid escalating insecurity in the country. File photo.
Image: Christophe Ena/Pool via REUTERS

DRC President Felix Tshisekedi will launch a unity government, his spokesperson said on Saturday, as he faces domestic pressure over his handling of an offensive by Rwanda-backed M23 rebels in eastern provinces.

The M23's capture of swathes of eastern DRC and valuable mineral deposits has fanned fears of a wider war and provoked some members of the fractious opposition to predict his presidency will not last.

On Saturday, Tshisekedi told a meeting of the ruling Sacred Union coalition not to be distracted by internal quarrels: “We must unite ... let's stand together to face the enemy.”

Presidency spokesperson Tina Salama said Tshisekedi would form a government of national unity and make changes in the leadership of the coalition, without giving further details.

Since the start of the year, DRC has faced back-to-back losses in North and South Kivu provinces, fuelling criticism of the authorities' military strategy.

“His management is one of the causes of the crisis,” said opposition figure Herve Diakiese, criticising the move to form a unity government.

“Tshisekedi is more concerned with saving his power, whereas we are more concerned with saving the [DR] Congo, and this can be done with or without him.”

Reuters

READ MORE:

DRC crisis needs more than a military solution

Given the history of its member states, Sadc should know better. The grievances of the Congolese people against their government must be addressed, ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

US sanctions Rwandan minister, militant over support for M23 in DRC

The US on Thursday said it is imposing sanctions on a Rwandan government minister and a senior member of an armed group for their alleged role in ...
News
3 days ago

DRC church leaders push for peace talks between government, rebels

Religious leaders in the Democratic Republic of Congo are aiming to organise peace talks that would bring President Felix Tshisekedi's government, ...
News
3 days ago

DRC asks Chad for military support to help fight M23 rebels: sources

The Democratic Republic of Congo has asked Chad for military support to help fight a spiralling insurgency by Rwanda-backed M23 rebels in its eastern ...
News
3 days ago

Anxiety rises in Kinshasa as M23 rebels advance in eastern DRC

As Rwanda-backed rebels strolled through the streets of eastern Democratic Republic of Congo's second-largest city, President Felix Tshisekedi's ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ombudsman rules in favour of dealership in car dispute South Africa
  2. Boost for tertiary students as NSFAS allowance increased by 4% for universities ... South Africa
  3. Dam levels rise as above-average rainfall persists, but what does this mean for ... South Africa
  4. South Africa faces highest level power cuts as generation units fail South Africa
  5. 'I am innocent,' Chidimma Adetshina's mother tells magistrate in Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

2025 Mitsubishi Triton
World Day of Social Justice | Good Business Journey | Woolworths SA