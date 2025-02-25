Africa

Egypt rejects displacement of Palestinians

25 February 2025 - 12:19 By Reuters
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman stands with Gulf Cooperation Council leaders, Jordan's King Abdullah, and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, during 'Friendly Brotherly Meeting' in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on February 21 2025.
Image: Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Egypt has rejected proposals to displace the Palestinian people in order to not "liquidate" the Palestinian cause and to avoid threatening the national security of countries in the region, according to a statement by the Egyptian Presidency on Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump has infuriated the Arab world with a plan to permanently displace the population of more than 2-million Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, claim US control of it and turn it into the "Riviera of the Middle East".

