Egypt has rejected proposals to displace the Palestinian people in order to not "liquidate" the Palestinian cause and to avoid threatening the national security of countries in the region, according to a statement by the Egyptian Presidency on Tuesday.
US President Donald Trump has infuriated the Arab world with a plan to permanently displace the population of more than 2-million Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, claim US control of it and turn it into the "Riviera of the Middle East".
Egypt rejects displacement of Palestinians
Image: Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS
