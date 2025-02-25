Africa

IN PICS | Ugandan opposition politician Kizza Besigye charged with treason

Protestors gather in Nairobi to show support

25 February 2025 - 13:06 By Reuters
Uganda's four-time presidential candidate Kizza Besigye sits in the dock where he was charged with treason alongside his colleague Obeid Lutale and Captain Denis Oola at the chief magistrate's court in Nakawa suburb of Kampala, Uganda, on February 21 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa

A Ugandan magistrate's court charged detained opposition politician Kizza Besigye on a charge of treason on Friday, rejecting his lawyer's pleas that he be transferred to hospital to help him recover from ill health.

The 68-year-old opponent and critic of longtime President Yoweri Museveni appeared in court in the capital Kampala on Friday looking frail and in a wheelchair. He was briefly hospitalised at the weekend and a government minister this week said his health condition was alarming.

His lawyers say he was "kidnapped" in Kenya's capital Nairobi with his aide Obed Lutale in November and returned to Uganda, where they were charged with offences including illegal weapons possession and treachery in a military court.

His wife said on February 12 that he had begun a hunger strike over his detention. His lawyer said on Friday he had now ended it because his case had been transferred to a civilian court following a Supreme Court ruling on January 31 that trying civilians in military courts was unconstitutional.

The magistrate's court issued new charges, of treason and the concealment of treason — what it said were efforts to overthrow the government — but declined to allow Besigye to enter a plea because the offences can only be tried by a higher court.

He did not respond to the earlier charges as he viewed them as illegal.

His continued incarceration has elicited anger among Ugandans and sparked some protests. The 56-member-state Commonwealth has called for his release.

Critics of Museveni, who took power in 1986, say Besigye's detention is the latest example of hardening authoritarianism ahead of an election next year in which the president is expected to stand again.

Officials deny accusations of human rights violations and say those detained are afforded due process through the courts.

Erias Lukwago, one of Besigye's lawyers, urged chief magistrate Esther Nyadoi on Friday to order prison authorities to take Besigye to a hospital for specialised medical care. Nyadoi said her court did not have the authority to grant such a request.

