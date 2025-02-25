Africa

Ivory Coast's cocoa crop to hold near last season's, says minister

25 February 2025 - 12:08 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A sharp fall in output in Ivory Coast, the world's biggest supplier of the chocolate ingredient, and No 2 producer Ghana in 2023/24 triggered a surge in international prices to record highs last year. File photo.
A sharp fall in output in Ivory Coast, the world's biggest supplier of the chocolate ingredient, and No 2 producer Ghana in 2023/24 triggered a surge in international prices to record highs last year. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Cocoa production in Ivory Coast in the 2024/25 season is on course to remain around last season's disappointing level after adverse weather and crop conditions continued, the country's agriculture minister said.

A sharp fall in output in Ivory Coast, the world's biggest supplier of the chocolate ingredient, and No 2 producer Ghana in 2023/24 triggered a surge in international prices to record highs last year.

"It's the same trend," Kobenan Kouassi Adjoumani told Reuters on Monday regarding prospects for 2024/25 production, adding it was too early to give a firm forecast.

The minister's assessment was in line with a Reuters analyst poll this month that gave an average expectation of 1.80-million metric tons for 2024/25 versus 1.76-million in 2023/24.

Echoing comments by farmers, Adjoumani said recent rain had improved prospects for the April-to-September mid-crop, which follows the country's October-to-March main crop.

Faced with adverse climate effects and disease in ageing cocoa trees, Ivory Coast was engaged in replanting and agroforestry measures that should boost production potential within two years, he added in an interview at the annual Paris farm show.

Rocketing international prices have also fuelled smuggling of cocoa beans from Ivory Coast, whose fixed price for growers is much lower despite an increase last year.

There has been talk that around 100,000 to 200,000 tons of cocoa has been illegally exported to neighbouring countries such as Guinea this season, but a crackdown by the government has curbed the traffic, Adjoumani said.

In other agricultural markets, Ivory Coast could become self-sufficient in rice from next year after investment in seeds and farm machinery helped accelerate growth in production to 1.5-million tons last year, narrowing the gap with consumption of 2.1-million tons, he said.

READ MORE:

Nigerian cocoa processor Johnvents receives investment from Britain to expand

Johnvents, a Nigerian agribusiness and manufacturing firm, has gained $40.5m from the UK's development finance institution to more than double its ...
News
1 week ago

Ghana could seek more IMF funding, says incoming finance minister Forson

Ghana's new government could seek extra funding from the International Monetary Fund during its current, three-year programme with the lender in ...
News
1 month ago

About 50,000 tons of Ivorian cocoa smuggled to Guinea in three months

Cocoa smuggling from Ivory Coast to Guinea is taking on worrying proportions, exporters told Reuters, estimating that some 50,000 metric tons — worth ...
News
1 month ago

Ghana’s economic crisis looms over impending elections

After serving in Ghana's police force for more than three decades, pensioner Emmanuel Amey-Wemegah had a clear retirement plan: invest part of his ...
News
2 months ago

Cocoa traceability rates fail to improve as EU deforestation law looms

The volume of cocoa in Ivory Coast and Ghana that can be fully traced did not increase last year, a major UN-backed report has found.
News
4 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Load-shedding at stage 4 after weekend of enforced outages South Africa
  2. Ombudsman rules in favour of dealership in car dispute South Africa
  3. Six suspected CIT robbers killed in shoot-out with police in Pretoria South Africa
  4. Boost for tertiary students as NSFAS allowance increased by 4% for universities ... South Africa
  5. Woolworths goes the distance for social justice News

Latest Videos

SPHEREx Mission Countdown: Preview to Launch
Dancing in Damascus: Syrians cling to culture under Islamist rule | REUTERS