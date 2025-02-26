Africa

Eastern and Southern African blocs weigh deployment to eastern DRC

26 February 2025 - 10:08 By Reuters
M23 rebels drive through Bukavu in the DRC. Rwanda has denied directly supporting the M23 rebellion. File photo.
Image: Hugh Kinsella Cunningham

Eastern and Southern African countries are looking into the possibility of deploying troops to secure areas of eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) now under M23 rebel control, according to a document seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The EAC and Sadc regional blocs have previously called for a ceasefire in the war in the mineral-rich region, which the DRC's prime minister said this week had killed about 7,000 people since January.

The document detailed recommendations to defence chiefs after a meeting of technical experts in Tanzania on February 23. The defence chiefs are expected to prepare a report that will be discussed this weekend.

It says the blocs are considering seeking a mandate, with unspecified forces from the AU, to secure M23-controlled areas in North and South Kivu provinces and that the UN peacekeeping mission Monusco could also be asked to beef up its presence in the region.

“It is a proposal; we have not yet been notified,” an AU source said, adding any AU participation would need to be approved by its peace and security council.

The Rwandan-backed rebels have captured the two biggest cities, Goma and Bukavu, and the airports that service them, cutting off the main supply routes for aid to hundreds of thousands of displaced people.

To improve the provision of humanitarian assistance, help repatriate the deceased and evacuate the injured, the two blocs' experts suggest negotiating with M23 to reopen the routes and Goma airport.

The document said the status of the Southern African bloc's mission to Congo, known as SAMIDRC, needed to be discussed with parties to the conflict.

The 16-member Sadc, which extended its military mission in the DRC late last year to help the army fight the rebels, has suffered losses since the start of 2025.

Rwanda denies allegations that it provides arms and troops to M23, the latest in a long line of ethnic Tutsi-led rebel movements to emerge in the DRC's east. It says it is defending itself against the threat from a Hutu militia which is fighting with the DRC military.

Reuters

