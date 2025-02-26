Africa

Rwanda minister lashes out at sanctions as diplomatic pressure ramps up on Kigali

26 February 2025 - 12:53 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
M23 rebels guard a unit of surrendering DRC police officers who will be recruited into the rebel group on February 22 2025 in Bukavu.
M23 rebels guard a unit of surrendering DRC police officers who will be recruited into the rebel group on February 22 2025 in Bukavu.
Image: Hugh Kinsella Cunningham/Getty Images

 

 

 

 

International sanctions against Rwanda will reduce the incentive for Kinshasa to engage in peace talks with M23 rebels who have made lightning advances in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) this year, a proscribed Rwandan minister says.

“As they push for sanctions against Rwanda, [the DRC's president], seeing that Rwanda is being targeted, will refuse to participate in any negotiations,” James Kabarebe, a Rwandan state minister for foreign affairs, said in a speech on Tuesday.

Rwanda-backed M23 rebels have seized eastern DRC's two largest cities over the past month in a conflict that has displaced about 500,000 people since January.

Last Thursday the US treasury imposed sanctions on Kabarebe for his alleged role as a government liaison to the M23. He didn't specifically refer to the sanctions against himself in his comments.

Britain said on Tuesday it would pause some bilateral aid to Rwanda and impose other diplomatic sanctions on Kigali until there was significant progress in ending hostilities and a withdrawal of all Rwandan troops from DRC territory, estimated by the UN to number several thousand.

The EU said on Monday it would review its agreement with Rwanda for strategic minerals over Kigali's links with the rebels.

Rwanda denies providing arms and troops to M23 and says its forces are acting in self-defence against the DRC army and militias hostile to Kigali.

In his speech, Kabarebe also accused the DRC's President Felix Tshisekedi, who has refused to negotiate with M23, of offering the international community minerals in exchange for sanctions.

The DRC's presidential spokesperson Tina Salama did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment, but previously said Tshisekedi has invited US companies to purchase strategic raw materials directly from Kinshasa rather than materials “smuggled” through Rwanda.

African leaders on Monday appointed the former presidents of Kenya and Nigeria and the ex-prime minister of Ethiopia to mediate the peace process.

A close ally of President Paul Kagame for decades, Kabarebe has played a central part in a string of Rwanda-backed insurgencies in the DRC since the mid 1990s.

The region is already reeling from a humanitarian crisis and the latest conflict has fanned fears of a regional war like those that killed millions between 1996 and 2003, most from hunger and disease.

Eastern and Southern African countries are looking into the possibility of deploying AU troops to secure areas controlled by M23, alongside a beefed-up UN peacekeeping mission.

Reuters

MORE:

Eastern and Southern African blocs weigh deployment to eastern DRC

Eastern and Southern African countries are looking into the possibility of deploying troops to secure areas of eastern Democratic Republic of the ...
News
4 hours ago

SILENCE CHARUMBIRA | Rwandan parliamentary resolution on eastern DRC crisis: pragmatic plea for security and stability

Colonia-era legacies, Kigali’s security concerns and the EU’s ‘selective outrage’ must be factored into narratives about the situation in the DRC, ...
Opinion & Analysis
10 hours ago

WATCH | 7,000 killed in fighting in DRC since January: PM Judith Suminwa Tuluka

About 7,000 people have died since January in fighting in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, Prime Minister Judith Suminwa Tuluka told a ...
News
2 days ago

Rwanda’s Kabarebe sanctioned by US over ties to DRC rebels

When Rwanda's ex-spy chief Patrick Karegeya was murdered in SA in 2014, his former brother-in-arms James Kabarebe was blunt: "When you choose to be a ...
News
1 day ago

DRC President Felix Tshisekedi 'plans to form government of national unity' in response to M23 crisis

Presidency spokesperson Tina Salama said Tshisekedi would form a government of national unity and make changes in the leadership of the coalition.
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Woolworths goes the distance for social justice News
  2. Gautrain's humorous response to tunnel incident wins over social media users South Africa
  3. Ombudsman rules in favour of dealership in car dispute South Africa
  4. Six suspected CIT robbers killed in shoot-out with police in Pretoria South Africa
  5. Boost for tertiary students as NSFAS allowance increased by 4% for universities ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Mirror Mirror - Treatment
Trump spending cuts 'devastating' to many US farmers | REUTERS