Africa

Cyclone Garance hits Reunion, blowing away roofs, cutting power supply

28 February 2025 - 10:55 By Ammu Kannampilly and Ingrid Melander
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Trees blow in the wind as cyclone Garance approaches Saint-Denis, Reunion on February 28 2025 in this screengrab obtained from a social media video.
Trees blow in the wind as cyclone Garance approaches Saint-Denis, Reunion on February 28 2025 in this screengrab obtained from a social media video.
Image: X/@yasdnol via Reuters

Cyclone Garance slammed into the French overseas territory of La Reunion with top wind speeds of 155km/h on Friday, blowing away roofs and cutting power and access to drinking water for many residents.

The cyclone made landfall on the north of the Indian Ocean island, which lies off Madagascar, and was making its way towards the southern part of the island.

The island's prefecture said 145,000 households, or about 30% of the electricity utility's clients, had lost power an hour after the cyclone hit, and 10% had no access to drinking water.

Earlier on Friday, authorities issued a “purple alert”, the highest level of threat warning.

By mid-morning SA time, the prefecture said the worst of the storm had passed and the alert had been downgraded from purple to red.

A mandatory order to stay indoors remains in place.

In nearby Mauritius, authorities reopened the airport after the threat from the storm eased.

Cyclone Garance is affecting Reunion with strong winds and heavy rains.
Cyclone Garance is affecting Reunion with strong winds and heavy rains.
Image: Météo-France @meteofrance via X

Reuters

READ MORE:

Cyclone disrupts holidaymakers as Mauritius international airport closed

Hundreds of holidaymakers who had planned to travel between Mauritius and South Africa will be affected as the Mauritius Meteorological Service ...
News
15 hours ago

Rescue teams recover bodies of Durban family washed away in heavy rain

The bodies of four out of five people swept into a canal during heavy rain in Lamontville, south of Durban, were recovered on Thursday.
News
2 days ago

IN PICS | Death toll from heavy rains in KZN rises to six

The death toll following heavy rains which hit mainly the south of Durban rose to six on Thursday.
News
1 week ago

IN PICS | Mom's screams save children from being swallowed by mudslide

According to the early warning system, 184mm of rain was reported in the Amanzimtoti area between midnight and 5am on Thursday
News
1 week ago

EDITORIAL | KZN floods a sign of a deeper problem

Let’s face it: there’s a serious issue with town planning in our municipalities
Opinion & Analysis
7 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Education department slammed over branded schoolbags that turn into desks for ... South Africa
  2. St Andrew’s College welcomes back four pupils from Ulwaluko initiation South Africa
  3. Actor Gene Hackman and wife found dead in New Mexico home World
  4. Truck boss survives hail of bullets while seated in his Ferrari South Africa
  5. Woolworths goes the distance for social justice News

Latest Videos

Death of Gene Hackman 'suspicious enough' for investigation, police says | ...
Accused trafficker Andrew Tate lands in U.S. after Romania lifts travel ban | ...