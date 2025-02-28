Africa

Kenya annual inflation rises for fourth month in a row

28 February 2025 - 14:27 By Reuters
Annual consumer inflation in Kenya rose for the fourth month in a row to 3.5% in February from 3.3% in January, the country's statistics office said on Friday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/johan10

Kenya's annual consumer inflation rose for the fourth month in a row to 3.5% in February from 3.3% in January, the statistics office said on Friday.

Core inflation remained at 2.0% in February, unchanged from January, while non-core inflation rose to 8.2% in February from 7.1% the previous month, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement.

Kenya's central bank cut its main interest rate for the fourth meeting in a row to 10.75% on February 5, saying it wanted to do more to support lending and boost economic growth.

The central bank said inflation was expected to remain below the midpoint of the 2.5%-7.5% target range in the near term.

