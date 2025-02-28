Africa

Maroc Telecom appoints former finance minister as chair

28 February 2025 - 13:50 By Reuters
Morocco's former finance minister Mohamed Benchaaboun was this week appointed chair of the management board of Maroc Telecom, Morocco's leading telecoms operator. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

The supervisory board of Maroc Telecom, Morocco's leading telecoms operator, appointed on Tuesday former finance minister Mohamed Benchaaboun as chair of the management board, replacing long-serving Abdeslam Ahizoune.

Ahizoune led the company for 27 years as it expanded its operations in Africa with subsidiaries in Benin, Burkina Faso, the Central African Republic, Chad, Gabon, Ivory Coast, Mali, Mauritania, Niger and Togo.

The appointment came after the company was ordered to pay a fine of $630m (R11.64bn) to its competitor Wana Corporate, better known by its brand name Inwi, for unfair competition practices.

The fine exceeds Maroc Telecom's 2023 profit of 6.1-billion dirhams (R11.26bn).

Maroc Telecom, which is listed on the Casablanca stock exchange and on Euronext Paris, is 53% controlled by the UAE's Etisalat while the Moroccan state holds a 22% stake.

