Sudan's RSF operating drones from Darfur base, pictures show
Analysts say Chinese-made drones can strike over 200km
Image: Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
Satellite images show at least three drones and the construction of hangars at an airport in South Darfur held by Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF), evidence of the continuing stream of increasingly advanced weapons fuelling a devastating war.
Nyala is an RSF stronghold and a base for its offensive on the city of al-Fashir, the last holdout in the wider Darfur region controlled by Sudan's army and its allies. The RSF has also targeted the nearby, famine-stricken Zamzam camp for displaced people.
Drones have been used by both the paramilitary RSF and Sudan's army as the two factions, drawing on foreign support, have battled each other in a conflict that erupted from a power struggle in April 2023.
The war has left tens of thousands dead and caused the spread of acute hunger and disease.
The images, captured by Maxar, track the construction of three hangars over a five-week period between January and February.
At least one drone first appeared at the airport on December 9 2024, according to Maxar imagery analysed by Reuters.
Yale researchers reported the presence of drones at the airport in January.
Analysis by the defence intelligence company Janes determined that the drones pictured are Chinese-manufactured CH-95s, capable of long-range surveillance and strikes at a distance of up to 200km.
Reuters could not independently confirm the identity of the drones or how they arrived in Nyala. Chinese authorities and the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, which produces CH95s, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The army has previously accused the RSF of using Nyala airport to receive weapons from the UAE, which it says has supplied drones to the RSF throughout the war.
In response to a request for comment, the UAE foreign ministry said the UAE had "already made absolutely clear that it is not providing any support or supplies to either of two belligerent warring parties in Sudan", and that it was focused on humanitarian relief.
UN halts food help in Sudan camp, warns thousands could starve
A spokesperson for the RSF said allegations of Emirati support had "no basis in truth".
"The Rapid Support Forces do not possess modern drones, the ones who possess them are the army," he said.
NYALA AIR STRIKES
Reuters reporting last year showed that planes from the UAE were flying into an airport near the Sudanese border with Chad, likely to provide arms to the RSF.
Activists and residents of al-Fashir say drones from Nyala have shelled civilian targets in the city, including the city's last remaining major hospital.
In return, Sudan's army has repeatedly targeted Nyala and its airport, including with air strikes that have killed civilians, according to local activists and humanitarian workers in the area. One such campaign occurred on February 3, killing 32 people according to medical charity MSF.
Satellite imagery shows evidence of at least five new strikes from apparent army bombardment close to the Nyala drone hangars between January 14 and February 18.
An RSF source and a Western security analyst said the downing of an army plane on Sunday evening demonstrated new RSF anti-aircraft capabilities at Nyala. A local humanitarian source said the aircraft bombed the airport twice before it was shot down by anti-aircraft fire.
Three aircraft experts said the downed plane was very likely an Ilyushin 76 cargo plane — similar to one downed in North Darfur in October — based on footage showing pieces of the engine and landing gear.
Image: Planet Labs Inc./Handout via REUTERS
Videos posted online and verified by Reuters show crowds gathering by the plane's burning wreckage. Reuters geolocated the site to northern Nyala, about 1km from al-Mustaqbal neighbourhood.
The Sudanese army did not respond to requests for comment about evidence of drones in Nyala or bombardment of the area.
Darfur would be the most important territory for a government the RSF is forming with allied politicians as the geographical splinters caused by the war deepen.
A UN arms embargo on Darfur since the early 2000s has failed to stop a steady stream of foreign weapons entering the country.
