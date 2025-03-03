Egypt's net foreign assets (NFAs) jumped by $2.74bn (R51.07bn) in January, boosted apparently by the sale of $2bn (R37.28n) in dollar-denominated bonds, central bank data shows.
NFAs climbed to the equivalent of $8.70bn (R162.17bn) from $5.96bn (R111.09) at the end of December, according to Reuters calculations based on official central bank currency rates. The increase followed three months of decline late last year.
Egypt completed the sale of $2bn in international bonds on January 29 in its first dollar-denominated international bond issuance in four years.
Egypt had been using NFAs, which include foreign assets at both the central bank and commercial banks, to help to prop up its currency since as long ago as September 2021. NFAs turned negative in February 2022 and only returned to positive territory in May last year.
Egypt needed to pay dollars in December as Egyptian pound treasury bills held by foreign investors matured and nearly $1bn (R18.64bn) in IMF loan repayments and payments for natural gas imports came due, bankers, brokers and analysts said.
Foreign assets increased in January at both the central bank and commercial banks, but foreign liabilities rose at both as well.
Egypt's net foreign assets jump in January
Image: 123RF/Midosemsem
