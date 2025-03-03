Africa

Egypt's net foreign assets jump in January

03 March 2025 - 14:20 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Cairo in Egypt. The country's net foreign assets climbed to the equivalent of $8.70bn (R162.17bn) from $5.96bn (R111.09) at the end of December, according to Reuters calculations based on official central bank currency rates. Stock photo.
Cairo in Egypt. The country's net foreign assets climbed to the equivalent of $8.70bn (R162.17bn) from $5.96bn (R111.09) at the end of December, according to Reuters calculations based on official central bank currency rates. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Midosemsem

Egypt's net foreign assets (NFAs) jumped by $2.74bn (R51.07bn) in January, boosted apparently by the sale of $2bn (R37.28n) in dollar-denominated bonds, central bank data shows.

NFAs climbed to the equivalent of $8.70bn (R162.17bn) from $5.96bn (R111.09) at the end of December, according to Reuters calculations based on official central bank currency rates. The increase followed three months of decline late last year.

Egypt completed the sale of $2bn in international bonds on January 29 in its first dollar-denominated international bond issuance in four years.

Egypt had been using NFAs, which include foreign assets at both the central bank and commercial banks, to help to prop up its currency since as long ago as September 2021. NFAs turned negative in February 2022 and only returned to positive territory in May last year.

Egypt needed to pay dollars in December as Egyptian pound treasury bills held by foreign investors matured and nearly $1bn (R18.64bn) in IMF loan repayments and payments for natural gas imports came due, bankers, brokers and analysts said.

Foreign assets increased in January at both the central bank and commercial banks, but foreign liabilities rose at both as well.

READ MORE:

Egypt says Gaza reconstruction plan ready, pushes efforts for ceasefire's second phase

Egypt wants international backing and funding for the plan and financing of Gaza's reconstruction.
News
23 hours ago

Ethiopia's Abiy visits Somalia, holds talks with President Mohamud

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed arrived in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Thursday to hold discussions with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, ...
News
3 days ago

OPINION | 38th AU Summit’s reparatory justice and racial healing agenda was long overdue

Africans were robbed of not only land and wealth but spiritual and cultural anchors
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

Egypt rejects displacement of Palestinians

Egypt has rejected proposals to displace the Palestinian people in order to not "liquidate" the Palestinian cause and to avoid threatening the ...
News
6 days ago

OPINION | Beware Egypt's smokestack onshoring as cement exports surge

North Africa's largest economy and second-largest natural gas producer has stepped up the production and export of several highly energy-intensive ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | McLaren crash in Sea Point caught on CCTV news
  2. Driver of crashed McLaren identified as Nigerian rapper news
  3. ‘Afrikaners are not victims’: Civic movement Betereinders unveils ‘Not USA, but ... South Africa
  4. IN PICS | Blocked waterways worsen localised flooding aftermath in KZN South Africa
  5. Water and sanitation department monitoring Vaal Dam as level surges to 90% South Africa

Latest Videos

Congo trades blame with rebels over rally blasts that killed 13 | REUTERS
Joslin Smith kidnapping case resumes