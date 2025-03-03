Africa

France's Macron concerned about author Sansal's detention in Algeria

03 March 2025 - 14:13 By Reuters
Algerian writer Boualem Sansal (centre) receives applause from the audience after winning the Peace Prize of German book seller's association "Friedenspreis des Deutschen Buchhandels" during a ceremony in Frankfurt October 16 2011. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday he was concerned about the detention and the health of Franco-Algerian author Boualem Sansal in Algeria, and added that it was time to review agreements about immigration between the two countries.

Sansal has been detained in Algeria since November and French authorities as well as fellow writers have repeatedly called for his release.

"Boualem Sansal's arbitrary detention, on top of his worrying health situation, is one of the elements that need to be settled before confidence [between our countries] can be fully restored," Macron told reporters in Porto, Portugal.

He also said his government is right to review immigration agreements between the two countries over Algeria's refusal to accept Algerians deported from France.

Prime Minister Francois Bayrou said on Wednesday he will review a decades-old agreement that makes it easier for Algerian citizens to move to France unless Algeria agrees to take back those who are deported by the French authorities.

Already strained ties between Paris and Algiers have worsened further after an Algerian citizen whom France had long tried unsuccessfully to repatriate killed one person and injured three in a knife attack in the city of Mulhouse on Saturday.

