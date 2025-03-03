More than 40 members of the Islamist al Shabaab armed group were eliminated in an operation by the Somali National Army and international partners in the Biya Cadde area of Hirshabelle state on Sunday, Somali National Television said in a post on X.
"The National Armed Forces, international partners, and vigilant locals are still continuing operations," SNTV said in a post on X on Sunday.
More than 40 al Shabaab members killed by Somali security forces: SNTV
Image: REUTERS/Feisal Omar
