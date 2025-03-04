Africa

M23 rebels abduct at least 130 hospital patients in east DRC city of Goma: UN

Rwanda denies backing M23, claims self-defence against Hutu militias

04 March 2025 - 12:51 By Reuters
Health workers attends to a newly admitted patient with a suspected bullet wound at the CBCA Ndosho Hospital following the intensification of fighting between M23 rebels and the Armed Forces of the DRC, in Sake, near Goma, eastern DRC, on January 23 2025. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Arlette Bashizi

Rwanda-backed M23 rebels launching an offensive in eastern Democracy Republic of Congo (DRC) abducted at least 130 sick and wounded men from two hospitals in the city of Goma last week, the UN said on Monday.

M23 fighters raided CBCA Ndosho Hospital and Heal Africa Hospital during the night of February 28, taking 116 and 15 patients respectively, UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said in a statement.

The abducted men were suspected of being DRC soldiers or members of a pro-government militia known as Wazalendo.

"It is deeply distressing that M23 is snatching patients from hospital beds in coordinated raids and holding them incommunicado in undisclosed locations," Shamdasani said, calling for their immediate release.

M23 spokespersons Willy Ngoma and Lawrence Kanyuka Kingston did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

DRC army desertion trials spotlight a force in tatters

Congolese soldiers in a mix of fatigues and street clothes crowded into a chapel last week to stand trial for crimes including rape and murder ...
News
23 hours ago

The Tutsi-led M23 marched into the city of Goma at the end of January and have since made an unprecedented advance into east DRC, seizing territory and gaining access to valuable minerals.

Their ongoing advance, which started in late December, is already the gravest escalation a long-running conflict rooted in the spillover into DRC of Rwanda's 1994 genocide and the struggle for control of DRC's vast mineral resources.

DRC, UN experts and Western powers accuse Rwanda of backing the group.

Rwanda denies this and says it is defending itself against ethnic Hutu-led militias bent on slaughtering Tutsis in DRC and threatening Rwanda.

About 7,000 people have been killed in east DRC since January and almost half a million people were left without shelter after 90 displacement camps were destroyed in the fighting, according to the government.

International sanctions, renewed investigations by the International Criminal Court and Africa-led peace negotiations have failed to halt the advance by the rebels, who have captured east DRC's two major cities, Goma and Bukavu.

