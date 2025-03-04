Africa

Uganda signs maiden production sharing deal to revive copper mine

04 March 2025 - 12:23 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ugandan minister of energy and mineral development Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu says Sarrai Group Limited and Nile Fibreboard Limited will jointly develop the mine. File photo.
Ugandan minister of energy and mineral development Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu says Sarrai Group Limited and Nile Fibreboard Limited will jointly develop the mine. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Esa Alexander

Uganda has signed its first mining production sharing agreement (PSA) to redevelop a mothballed copper and cobalt mine in the country's west, near its border with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), it said on Monday.

The Kilembe mine, which sits on the foothills of the ice-capped Rwenzori mountains, is estimated by government geologists to contain about 4-million metric tons of ore that is 1.98% copper and 0.17% cobalt, both of which are needed for the energy transition away from fossil fuels.

Under the PSA, Ugandan firms Sarrai Group Limited and Nile Fibreboard Limited will jointly develop the mine, energy and mineral development minister Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu wrote on X. She did not say how much they would invest.

Sarrai Group is one of East Africa's largest industrial firms specialising in wood products, and Nile Fibreboards is one of the agro-manufacturing conglomerate's subsidiaries.

Nile Fibreboard, headquartered in Uganda's capital Kampala, also deals in wood products and it was not immediately clear if either company had mining expertise.

Uganda reports second Ebola death, a 4-year-old child: WHO

A second Ebola patient, a four-year-old child, has died in Uganda, the World Health Organisation says, citing the country’s health ministry.
News
1 day ago

"This morning, we marked a significant milestone in Uganda's mineral sector by signing the first-ever mineral production sharing agreement for the redevelopment of Kilembe Mines," Nankabirwa said in the post.

More than a dozen firms had expressed interest, she said, from which the two winners were picked.

"This flagship project will produce copper cathodes and cobalt metal, critical for the transition to clean energy technologies, and drive Uganda's industrialisation."

Production at the mine began in 1956 and peaked at 18,000 tons of copper cathode annually in the early 1970s. Activity was halted later that decade by Canadian firm Falconbridge due to low copper prices and political instability.

The mine comprises a greenfield exploration area, a brownfield copper mine, a processing plant and cobalt-rich tailings, according to the ministry of energy.

Reuters was not immediately able to reach Sarrai as no contacts were listed on the website. Reuters did not immediately receive a response to e-mailed questions to Nile Fibreboard.

MORE:

Paris prosecutor drops case against Apple over DRC minerals: document

French prosecutors have closed a case filed by Democratic Republic of Congo accusing Apple subsidiaries of using conflict minerals in its supply ...
News
3 days ago

IN PICS | Ugandan opposition politician Kizza Besigye charged with treason

A Ugandan magistrate's court charged detained opposition politician Kizza Besigye on a charge of treason on Friday, rejecting his lawyer's pleas ...
News
1 week ago

DRC bans cobalt exports for four months to curb oversupply

The Democratic Republic of Congo, the world's top producer of cobalt, said on Monday it has temporarily halted the metal's exports amid a production ...
News
1 week ago

Africa’s winning trifecta: people, rocks and soil

South Africa’s B20 presidency is the continent’s moment on the global economic stage — an opportunity we must seize, writes Nonkululeko Nyembezi
Business Times
1 week ago

OPINION | DRC emerges as China’s strategic copper supplier

China is reaping the rewards of its massive mining investment in the Democratic Republic of Congo in the form of surging imports of physical copper.
Business Times
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Driver of crashed McLaren identified as Nigerian rapper news
  2. ‘Afrikaners are not victims’: Civic movement Betereinders unveils ‘Not USA, but ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | McLaren crash in Sea Point caught on CCTV news
  4. NPA ordered to pay costs incurred by AfriForum for private prosecution South Africa
  5. Trump names cryptocurrencies to be in strategic reserve, prices spike World

Latest Videos

Congo army desertion trials spotlight a force in tatters | REUTERS
The Great Lillian Hall | Official Trailer | HBO