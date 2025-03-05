Africa

The African nation 'nobody has ever heard of': Trump mocks Lesotho as he defends foreign aid cuts

05 March 2025 - 16:51
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
US President Donald Trump has shut SA HIV/Aids programmes funded by USAID.
US President Donald Trump has shut SA HIV/Aids programmes funded by USAID.
Image: REUTERS/Nathan Howard

In an address to Congress on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump mocked Lesotho, dismissing it as an African nation “which nobody has ever heard of”.

Speaking to a joint session of Congress, Trump took aim at the allocation of US funds. 

“Eight-million dollars to promote LGBTQI+ in the African nation of Lesotho,” he said, stumbling over the pronunciation of the country's name.

“Which nobody has ever heard of,” he added, drawing laughter from Republican legislators, including Vice-President JD Vance and Speaker Mike Johnson, who were seen grinning behind him.

Trump's speech, which lasted 99 minutes, marked his first major address to both chambers of Congress since his return to office.

He reiterated his commitment to slashing what he described as a “flagrant waste of taxpayer dollars”, part of his administration's broader effort to reduce federal spending.

Despite Trump's remarks, the US government’s foreign assistance website does not list any financial support specifically for LGBTQ+ rights in Lesotho. Instead, about $120m (R2.2bn) in aid was spent on health and population programmes in the country in 2024, including $43.5m (R800.61m) dedicated to tackling HIV/Aids.

High and dry: UN food agency shuts Southern Africa bureau during drought, citing low funding

The agency will consolidate its eastern and southern African operations and run both from Nairobi, official says
News
2 days ago

One of the key programmes in Lesotho, Karabo ea Bophelo, received $7.7m (R141.65m) as part of a five-year USAID initiative aimed at preventing new HIV infections and supporting vulnerable children and young women.

Lesotho has made notable progress in LGBTQ+ rights compared with many African nations, as same-sex relationships were decriminalised in 2012. 

During his address, Trump noted the new department of government efficiency, which has been tasked with eliminating wasteful spending, and is headed by billionaire Elon Musk. In his list of budget cuts, Trump cited a wide range of programmes he deemed wasteful, including $22bn (R404.71bn) for housing and cars for illegal immigrants, $60m (R1.1bn) for Afro-Colombian empowerment and $8m (R147.15m) for “making mice transgender”.

Trump’s decision to cut foreign aid is in line with his administration’s goal to reduce inflation by curbing government expenditure.

The US remains the world’s largest donor of foreign aid, spending more than $47bn (R864.47bn) in 2019, with a significant portion allocated to countries recovering from conflict or those deemed strategically important to US interests.

African nations, including Nigeria, Kenya, Ethiopia and Tanzania, have historically been major recipients of US aid, with 32% of all US foreign aid spent in Africa.

However, Trump’s administration continues to prioritise cutting funds for social programmes at home and abroad in favour of what he describes as more “efficient” government spending.

In defending his cuts, Trump stated: “We must end the flagrant waste of taxpayer dollars to combat inflation and focus on priorities at home.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Trump wants to kill $52.7bn semiconductor chips subsidy law

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday legislators should get rid of a landmark 2022 bipartisan law to give $52.7bn (R969.42bn) in subsidies for ...
News
20 hours ago

Trump pauses all US military aid to Ukraine after clash with Zelensky

US President Donald Trump has paused military aid to Ukraine following his clash with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week, a White House ...
News
2 days ago

Trudeau dismisses 'very dumb' tariffs, says Trump wants to ruin Canadian economy

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told US President Donald Trump on Tuesday his tariffs on Canadian imports were “a very dumb thing to do” and ...
News
23 hours ago

Trump says person responsible for attack on US troops in Afghanistan has been arrested

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the person responsible for killing 13 US service members during the withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 has ...
News
22 hours ago

Trump locks in Canada, Mexico tariffs to launch on Tuesday, stocks tumble

US President Donald Trump said 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada will take effect from Tuesday, pushing North America closer to a regional ...
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Where in Africa is 'Nambia', Mr Trump? Twitter has a field day

US President Donald Trump referred on Wednesday to the non-existent country of 'Nambia', during a lunch with leaders of several African nations amid ...
News
7 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Chaos in Hillbrow as public safety MMC, security companies raid South Africa
  2. City of Joburg should have consulted residents before imposing new CCTV bylaw, ... South Africa
  3. ‘I will donate to my church’: Rustenburg woman bags R5.2m lotto South Africa
  4. Fuel prices to drop on Wednesday news
  5. The African nation 'nobody has ever heard of': Trump mocks Lesotho as he ... Africa

Latest Videos

Chaos in Hillbrow as public safety MMC and security companies raid
The rainbow beauty of Hashim Amla - Niren Tolsi