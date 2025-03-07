Africa

Africa Oil Corp bullish on Nigeria growth, Namibia long game

07 March 2025 - 14:20 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Besides Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria, Canada's Africa Oil Corporation is also present in Namibia's prolific Orange Basin. Stock photo.
Besides Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria, Canada's Africa Oil Corporation is also present in Namibia's prolific Orange Basin. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF.COM

Canada's Africa Oil Corporation will double its Nigerian output and the size of its reserves there once it completes its deal for full ownership of Prime Oil next Tuesday, a senior company executive said.

Africa Oil will increase to full ownership its shareholding in Dutch entity Prime Oil & Gas Coöperatief, whose main assets include indirect stakes in deep-water producing Nigerian fields operated by TotalEnergies and Chevron.

"On closing of that deal we will significantly change the scale of our business, we will double production, we double reserves and significantly boost our liquidity position," Oliver Quinn, chief commercial officer at Africa Oil told Reuters.

Once the deal is complete, Africa Oil expects to produce around 35,000 barrels per day, he said.

"They are very significant value barrels because they have very low lifting cost of under $10 [R180), so the margin on the barrels is high and typically sell at premium to Brent," said Quinn.

Libya announces first bidding round for oil exploration in 17 years

Libya plans its first bidding round for oil exploration in more than 17 years, Masoud Suleman, acting chair of the National Oil Corporation, ...
News
3 days ago

With its partners, Africa Oil said an infill drilling campaign was planned this year to maintain output in mid-life fields.

Besides Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria, the company is also present in Namibia's prolific Orange Basin via a 40% stake in Impact Oil and Gas with exposure to the Venus discovery.

Operator TotalEnergies expects to take a final investment decision in 2026 and propel Namibia to becoming an oil exporter at the turn of the decade.

"Our focus is to add to the cash generation machine, which runs through the decade while on the backend Namibia Venus comes onstream and then we have significant growth in that asset," Quinn said.

READ MORE:

South Sudan detains oil minister, military officials: VP's spokesperson

South Sudanese forces have arrested the petroleum minister and several senior military officials allied with First Vice-President Riek Machar, a ...
News
2 days ago

More than 30 sea migrants stranded on oil rig off Tunisia, charity says

More than 30 migrants including two children have been stranded for three days on an oil rig off Tunisia and are in dire need of help, the Sea-Watch ...
News
3 days ago

Nigerian oil reserves rise, output up 26% as theft declines

Nigeria's oil and gas reserves edged up in 2024, the industry regulator said on Thursday, while crude oil production surged 26% between April 2023 ...
News
1 month ago

Nigeria says its Warri Refinery is back after a decade of closures

Nigeria said on Monday it had resumed some operations at its Warri oil refinery after almost a decade of shutdowns, one of a string of long-running ...
News
2 months ago

Libyan oilfields open now that central bank dispute resolved

Libya's eastern-based government and Tripoli-based National Oil Corp announced on Thursday the reopening of all oilfields and export terminals after ...
News
5 months ago

Opec woos Namibia as SA's neighbour prepares to produce from 2030

The OPEC+ oil producers group, having lost Angola and other players in recent years, is eyeing Namibia for possible membership as it sets up what ...
News
10 months ago

Angola leaves Opec in blow to producer group

Angola said on Thursday it would leave Opec in a blow to the Saudi-led oil producer group that has sought in recent months to rally support for ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Chaos in Hillbrow as public safety MMC, security companies raid South Africa
  2. Lesotho insulted after Trump says nobody has heard of the country Africa
  3. ‘I will donate to my church’: Rustenburg woman bags R5.2m lotto South Africa
  4. Three killed in Sandton restaurant shooting South Africa
  5. Mother arrested after four-month-old baby thrown from moving bakkie South Africa

Latest Videos

Families bury rally bombing victims in Congo's Bukavu | REUTERS
Supreme Court won't let Trump block USAID project funds | REUTERS