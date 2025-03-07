Mali is suspending the granting of new artisanal mining permits to foreigners, after a couple of accidents in recent weeks left dozens dead.
The collapse on February 15 of an artisanal gold mine killed 43 people, mostly women, in the gold-rich Kayes region.
On January 29, 13 artisanal miners, including women and three children, were killed in southwest Mali after a tunnel in which they were digging for gold flooded.
In response to the deaths, Mali's Council of Ministers decided at its weekly meeting on Wednesday to suspend the granting of artisanal mining permits "to persons of foreign nationality", a statement said.
It also approved the dismissal of administrative and security officials connected to the two recent accidents, the statement said.
Mali is one of Africa's top gold producers and home to industrial mines operated by international companies including Barrick Gold, B2Gold Corp, Resolute Mining and Hummingbird Resources Plc.
After seizing power in 2020 in a military coup, Mali's leaders pledged to scrutinise the country's mining sector so the state would benefit more from gold prices running at all-time highs. The result was a series of disputes with foreign firms including one with Barrick that remains unresolved.
Mali's industrial gold production plunged 23% year-over-year in 2024.
Mali suspends artisanal mine permits for foreigners after deadly accidents
Image: REUTERS/Joe Penney
Mali is suspending the granting of new artisanal mining permits to foreigners, after a couple of accidents in recent weeks left dozens dead.
The collapse on February 15 of an artisanal gold mine killed 43 people, mostly women, in the gold-rich Kayes region.
On January 29, 13 artisanal miners, including women and three children, were killed in southwest Mali after a tunnel in which they were digging for gold flooded.
In response to the deaths, Mali's Council of Ministers decided at its weekly meeting on Wednesday to suspend the granting of artisanal mining permits "to persons of foreign nationality", a statement said.
It also approved the dismissal of administrative and security officials connected to the two recent accidents, the statement said.
Mali is one of Africa's top gold producers and home to industrial mines operated by international companies including Barrick Gold, B2Gold Corp, Resolute Mining and Hummingbird Resources Plc.
After seizing power in 2020 in a military coup, Mali's leaders pledged to scrutinise the country's mining sector so the state would benefit more from gold prices running at all-time highs. The result was a series of disputes with foreign firms including one with Barrick that remains unresolved.
Mali's industrial gold production plunged 23% year-over-year in 2024.
READ MORE:
Chad's ruling party wins nearly all seats in first Senate vote, provisional results show
More than 40 people killed in Mali mine collapse
Bodies of 90 illegal Stilfontein miners remain unclaimed
Mali's new mines law needs review to win back investors: gold mine CEOs
Mali expects to produce 640,000 tons of seed cotton in 2025/26 season
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos